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Bangladesh plans single digital ID as gateway to public services

One-ID will underpin an AI-enabled DPI linking identity, payments and data exchange
| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Bangladesh plans single digital ID as gateway to public services
 

Bangladesh is working towards developing a single digital identity that will serve as a gateway to public services amid the development of an AI-enabled digital public infrastructure (DPI).

Rehan Asif Asad, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, stated that the government aims to execute a secure and efficient DPI system within the next 18 to 24 months.

Speaking at a high-level side event of the United Nations in New York, he said that this infrastructure will include shared digital systems for identification, payments, and data exchange, similar to traditional physical infrastructure.

The high-level UN event focused on DPI development, where topics such as AI integration, cross-border interoperability, and privacy safeguards were also discussed.

Bangladesh is looking to Estonia’s X-Road as a model for secure government data exchange. The event also highlighted global efforts, with countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay cooperating on cross-border systems, and the European Union progressing interoperable digital identity wallets.

Asad highlighted the importance of international cooperation in growing digital infrastructure, stating that DPI and digital identity will be critical to future public services.

Bangladesh recently revealed implementation details for the One-ID digital identity platform that is being developed as part of the D-STAR program, which is backed by the World Bank and overseen by the Bangladesh Computer Council.

This unified digital identity framework provides citizens with a permanent digital identifier for accessing government and financial services. Key elements of the execution include a proposed budget, issuance strategy, and technical structure which were detailed in a recent review of the project proposal.

The proposed One-ID architecture includes integration with a smartphone-based digital wallet facilitating the connection between identity and financial transactions. This integration is designed to streamline the management of allowances, subsidies, and public fees, enabling users to manage various services through a single platform. The initiative represents a significant step towards enhancing digital access and efficiency in Bangladesh’s public service delivery.

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