Benin issues free birth certificates to U-14s in new digital ID inclusion drive

The National Agency for Identification of Persons (ANIP) in Benin has launched a nationwide campaign to issue free birth certificates to children under the age of 14 who have never had one, as birth registration is increasingly becoming a critical digital public infrastructure (DPI) layer.

Launched during an event to mark this year’s International Identity Day, the operation runs from September 16 to 30, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), according to a government announcement.

The move is supported by an existing legal framework adopted in October last year, allowing the registration of births for children below the age of 13 under exceptional circumstances and following a requisition by a public prosecutor based on testimony.

Speaking during the ceremony, ANIP Director General, Aristide Guy Adjinacou, emphasized the importance of legal identity and said the move is part of ongoing efforts by the identity authority to strengthen the country’s legal identity expansion drive.

He said the policy builds on a pilot one-stop shop birth registration policy which began in the country in August last year. Within six months of the pilot, the registration of birth for children rose from about 22 percent to over 76 percent. As part of the process, over 17,000 births were reported, and more than 13,000 of them were successfully registered and issued a National Personal Identification Number (NPI).

According to Adjinacou, the move is part of government’s effort to meet its universal legal identity target by 2028, two years before the date set by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 16.9, which calls for countries around the world to provide legal identity, including birth registration, to everyone before 2030.

The move by Benin to increase the number of children with birth certificates is a reflection of an ongoing trend where many countries around the continent and beyond are laying more emphasis on expanding birth registration as an important layer of their digital public infrastructure (DPI) development. It confirms the understanding that birth registration is a foundational aspect of DPI.

Already, Benin has a very high legal identity coverage rate, with 99 percent of citizens enrolled in the biometric ID database, and digital adoption in the country is growing at pace, with more than seventy-five percent of public services accessed through digital channels in 2025.

As Benin builds its digital public infrastructure, it is also reaching out to experienced countries such as Ethiopia to share lesson notes. A Beninese delegation was recently in the Horn of Africa country for experience sharing on how Addis Ababa has been successfully stewarding one of Africa’s most promising national digital identity systems at the moment.

Benin’s experience sharing approach is also reflected in its membership of the 50-in-5 campaign, which is an initiative that was launched in 2023 to support at least 50 countries of the Global South to effectively implement at least one component of DPI by the year 2028. The country is also planning a digital wallet as part of its push to expand identity coverage and service delivery.

Somalia issues 1.5 million IDs

In a similar development, Somalia has also reported improved figures with regard to its national identity implementation.

According to recent figures released by the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), at least 1.5 million citizens have now been issued a national ID, Hiraan Online reports.

NIRA says it now operates 59 registration centers, 17 mobile teams, as well as 31 centers which are operational in the country’s embassies to take care of diaspora registrations.

The figure, according to the ID authority, shows the constant effort being deployed by the government to expand identity registration and make it mandatory for a growing number of government services such as passport applications and transport sector documentation, amongst others.

This comes as NIRA has also been pushing for more citizens to adopt the eAqoonsi digital app which was launched last year to streamline access to identity services. The country aims for 15 million issued IDs by 2029.

Article Topics

Africa | Benin | birth registration | legal identity | National Agency for the Identification of Persons (ANIP) | SDG 16.9