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BIO-key earns FIDO2 Level 1 authenticator certification

Passkey:YOU gains baseline FIDO2 authenticator security certification for shared and restricted workplace environments
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
BIO-key earns FIDO2 Level 1 authenticator certification
 

BIO-key has gained FIDO2 Authenticator Level 1 certification for its Passkey:YOU, an authentication solution for employees using shared or restricted workstations.

The certification covers conformity with the FIDO2 CTAP 2.0 specification and Authenticator Security Level 1 requirements.

Passkey:YOU was introduced for workplaces that would allow employees to unlock a passkey by touching a fingerprint scanner attached to the workstation or tapping a registered access badge.

BIO-key also makes the service available through its MobileAuth application, which supports fingerprint, facial, and palm authentication on compatible mobile devices.

FIDO’s certification framework identifies it as Authenticator Level 1, which is the baseline security level required for a certified FIDO authenticator.

FIDO Level 1 assesses an authenticator’s resistance to basic, at-scale attacks. FIDO2 certification also requires conformance and interoperability testing.

Higher certification levels add requirements such as hardened software, hardware-isolated execution, and resistance to attacks involving physical access to the device.

Passkey:YOU was already in the market before receiving the new certification. BIO-key said it included the authenticator in a wider IAM deployment for an unidentified international defense agency.

The company has also made Passkey:YOU available to U.S. government customers through its partnership with TD Synnex Public Sector’s DLT Solutions.

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