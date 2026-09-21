Biometric enrollment agents train for pilot phase of RDC-Pass

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is transitioning into the operational phase of its digital ID (RDC-Pass) implementation, with the first cohort of 50 biometric enrollment agents undergoing training in Kinshasa ahead of a pilot.

According to an announcement from the Ministry of Digital Economy, the training, which began on September 16, is an important milestone in the operationalization of the digital ID launched in June, in collaboration with Singaporean firm Trident under a 20-year Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement. The implementation is done locally by Tridentity Digital Tech DRC Africa SAS.

Per the government, RDC-Pass is intended to provide citizens with a unique digital identifier for accessing public and private sector services. It will not replace the existing national ID system which was launched in 2023.

The ceremony to kick off the training took place under the theme, “A trusted digital identifier for all: digital transformation that leaves no one behind.” The agents are being trained on the technical, ethical and security requirements of the system, as well as the proper handling of the registration process, protection of personal data, traceability of operations and respect for citizens’ rights.

According to Trident, the first cohort will consolidate procedures, test equipment and tools, and oversee the deployment of the pilot, with lessons from the exercise expected to inform subsequent expansion across the country.

The training highlights capacity building as a trend increasingly visible in digital public infrastructure project implementation. Countries are increasingly investing in personnel training as they move from developing digital systems to putting them into operational use, with digital sovereignty also at the back of their mind. It is particularly relevant to digital identity projects, where trained personnel are the point of contact between citizens and the technology.

“Digital transformation must reduce the distance between the state and the citizen, not create a new digital divide,” the Minister of Digital Economy, Augustin Kibassa Maliba, said during the launch of the agent training. He said the government intends to use RDC-Pass to simplify access to government and private-sector services, adding that it aligns with the country’s strategic development goals.

The agent training comes as the DRC pursues broader efforts to strengthen its digital transformation. In March, the country launched a network of data protection officers aimed at strengthening digital governance and improving capacity in personal data protection, as reported by Tech Africa News.

These initiatives sit within the country’s wider digital transformation program. The World Bank’s DRC Digital Transformation Project includes support for digital public infrastructure, data protection, digital skills and digitally enabled services. The project has a $400 million IDA credit, with an additional €100 million (approximately US$110 million) in co-financing from the French Development Agency. The country launched the drafting of a digital public infrastructure blueprint in October last year.

The World Bank and the DRC authorities say the project is intended to strengthen the foundations for digitally enabled services, including shared digital building blocks that can support secure and cost-effective service delivery across government.

The DRC has also been exploring partnerships with private-sector companies to support its digital transformation drive, including discussions with Kenyan fintech company Pesaflow in August on possible collaboration in public administration and digital services.

Article Topics

biometrics | Democratic Republic of Congo | digital ID | DRC Pass | Trident