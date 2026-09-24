Business identity checks face limits as A7 case, UK prosecutions expose changing risk

UK authorities are tightening up corporate identity rules as the first prosecutions for director identity verification offences ripple out into the ecosystem. The enforcement comes as sanctions evasion, shell companies and increasingly complex ownership structures put greater pressure on firms to know not only who sits behind a business at onboarding, but whether that risk changes over time.

The UK’s National Crime Agency issued a nationwide alert against A7, the Moscow-backed financial network accused of using shell companies, false invoices and correspondent banking arrangements to channel payments for Russian clients shut out by sanctions. The government says the alert aims to disrupt Kremlin‑linked structures spanning multiple jurisdictions.

The case shows the changing landscape and how business identity may evolve beyond onboarding. The complexity of ownership links, shifting counterparties and sanctions exposure can transform a company’s risk profile after initial checks.

The government has responded by strengthening director identity verification under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023. Newly appointed directors must verify their identities with Companies House before acting, while existing directors must verify when filing their next confirmation statement during the 12-month transition period ending in November.

On 16 September, the Insolvency Service secured its first convictions for failing to comply. Three directors were fined at City of London Magistrates’ Court after ignoring repeated opportunities to complete verification. Officials stressed that identity checks are a legal requirement and central to improving the reliability of the company register.

Notably, one of those convicted had verified his own identity but was prosecuted for failing to take reasonable steps to prevent an unverified fellow director from continuing to act.

Meg Ogunsola, Global Head of Entity Management at Vistra, said the prosecutions should be a wake‑up call. “The fines themselves are relatively small, but the bigger risk is reputational,” she told Biometric Update.

“Companies House and the Insolvency Service are showing they are prepared to prosecute and make examples of those who fail to comply,” she said. Ogunsola added that directors must ensure fellow board members also meet their obligations, warning that ignoring non‑compliance is a risky strategy.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey MP has announced plans to double the maximum fine available to the Office for Financial Sanctions Implementation from 50 to 100 percent of a breach’s value, further strengthening deterrence. The UK is adding 500 new officers to its AML enforcement team as part of a crackdown on “dirty money networks.” The strategy also includes investments in intelligence capabilities and advanced technologies.

Companies House has also joined the National Fraud Database (NFD), a move welcomed by Cifas, the UK’s leading non-profit fraud prevention service. Companies House will gain access to real‑time, cross‑sector intelligence as it becomes an NFD member, which will help it identify suspicious activity earlier and disrupt criminal networks more effectively.

A7 case exposes risks beyond onboarding

A7 has been accused of funnelling billions through the international banking system using front companies, false invoices and correspondent banking links, despite sanctions on Russia.

SmartSearch, a UK anti‑money laundering technology firm, says the investigation shows the need for continuous monitoring. Its research found that 54 percent of identity checks are still carried out manually, leaving firms exposed to complex ownership structures and shifting counterparties.

SmartSearch research shows 52 percent of firms struggle to verify beneficial ownership in complex structures. The company warns that customers who looked low‑risk at onboarding may not stay that way, as geopolitical conditions shift faster than annual review cycles.

“Our data reveals that the vast majority of UK regulated firms see geopolitical factors as a major compliance concern, with state-sponsored attacks and changes to sanctions and embargoes among the biggest risks,” says Phil Cotter, CEO at SmartSearch. “Firms have been telling us for months that they see this coming. The A7 case is a live example of what they have been worried about.”

The National Crime Agency has warned that A7 claims to have settled more than $86 billion in its first year, relying on third‑country institutions and the SWIFT system to mask transactions. Officials say the case demonstrates how sanctions evasion can scale rapidly and why firms must adopt ongoing screening and verification rather than relying on initial compliance files.

SmartSearch concluded that regulated firms must move beyond manual checks and periodic reviews, as geopolitical risks and sophisticated fraud techniques are evolving faster than traditional compliance cycles.

The case highlights how illicit networks exploit legitimate financial infrastructure and why static checks at onboarding are insufficient. This is backed by new research, also from SmartSearch, that shows thousands of suspected shell companies have been set up via high street businesses in Britain.

Analysis of Companies House records identified 3,097 suspected shells registered to hairdressers, barber shops, beauty salons and convenience stores between 2016 and 2026. These firms typically lasted less than 200 days, used generic names and shared addresses, which suggest they never intended to trade.

Conservative estimates put the value of funds moved through them at £310–464 million, with the true figure across all high‑risk cash‑intensive sectors likely above £1 billion. Under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023, Companies House took compliance action against more than 158,000 companies in a single year.

The Home Office launched a £30 million High Street Organised Crime Unit. But SmartSearch argues the exploitation model is accelerating, not slowing and that regulated firms must strengthen monitoring beyond onboarding to detect repeatable patterns of abuse.

Article Topics

Companies House | continuous verification | financial crime | fraud prevention | identity verification | KYB | onboarding | SmartSearch | Vistra