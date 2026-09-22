Cambodia studies Kazakhstan’s digital public service model

Cambodia is looking to Kazakhstan’s experience in digitalizing public services as it advances its own modernization agenda. A delegation from Cambodia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs visited Kazakhstan’s State Corporation to take a closer look at how Kazakhstan has built and scaled its service delivery system.

The Central Asian country has a fast-growing economy and one of the most mature DPI ecosystems in its region. Kazakhstan has a National Digital Strategy, which emphasizes public-private partnerships to foster financial inclusion and innovation.

It is developing a national biometric authentication system under Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov, and has built biometrics-based digital IDs for users to navigate digital government as well as private services.

Cambodian officials were shown front office operations, document issuance processes and the integration of technologies that improve speed and service quality. Kazakhstan currently operates 318 front offices offering 1,330 types of public services, with 1,272 available online through the national e‑Government portal.

The Cambodian delegation also toured “Digital Citizens Offices,” which apply Kaizen principles to expand self‑service areas and include around-the-clock parcel terminals for document collection. Of particular interest were new AI‑enabled service centers that combine biometric identification and artificial intelligence across three zones: self‑service terminals, digital service arrangements and assisted consultation for complex cases.

Cambodia itself has won merit for its public service platform verify.gov.kh. The document verification platform was recognized with the United Nations Public Service Award 2026 in the category of Transparency and Accountability. Cambodia is also exporting the platform to Timor-Leste and other countries as part of its growing digital government cooperation in Southeast Asia.

Cambodian officials praised the practical relevance, noting the importance of process digitalization, expanded self‑service and advanced technologies. They indicated that lessons from Kazakhstan’s model could inform Cambodia’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its own public service delivery system. The knowledge sharing between Cambodia and Kazakhstan is a marked trend where developing countries are not just building DPI but starting to export it.

Article Topics

biometrics | Cambodia | digital government | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | Kazakhstan