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Canada’s DIACC certifies Facephi’s biometric onboarding to LOA2

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Canada’s DIACC certifies Facephi’s biometric onboarding to LOA2
 

Canada’s digital identity market is maturing, if at a modest pace. The latest step forward comes with Facephi’s certification to the Pan Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF) by the Digital Identity and Attributes Council of Canada.

DIACC has certified Facephi’s biometric Digital Onboarding software for Verified Person Component conformance at LOA2 (level of assurance 2).

Facephi emphasizes its protection of the full customer identity lifecycle, from onboarding through authentication, transactions and ongoing monitoring, in its service description.

DIACC issued the certification in the midst of an aggressive expansion campaign by Facephi, which includes launching a Canadian subsidiary in April, two years after joining DIACC’s membership. The face biometrics provider operates in 30 countries, with subsidiaries also in Brazil, South Korea, the UK and Uruguay and headquarters in Spain.

The company notes banks, insurance companies and government departments among organizations that can benefit from the assurance of independently certified identity assurance.

“Fraud in Canada is not a technology problem waiting for a better algorithm. It is a trust problem, and trust needs evidence,” says José Israel Castro, identity solutions senior manager North America at Facephi. “Certification is how you produce that evidence.”

“Trust in the digital age isn’t assumed; it’s proven,” says Joni Brennan, DIACC President. “Facephi’s alignment with our highest identity proofing standards reflects how global technology operators can meaningfully contribute to building a more secure and trusted ecosystem for all Canadians.”

People and businesses in Canada reported $704 million in fraud losses in 2025, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. The actual figure, the organization says, is somewhere between 10 and 20 times worse.

PCTF certifications are valid for three years and subject to annual audits.

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