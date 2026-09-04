CertiPath, SLC extends workforce identity to mobile authentication

Organizations wanting to extend workforce identity controls beyond enrollment and employee badges are moving to the mobile device as a point of trust.

CertiPath has partnered with SLC Digital to add SIM and eSIM-based authentication to its TrustSuite platform.

The integration would connect an identity established during employee or contractor onboarding with a cryptographic credential protected by the secure hardware in a SIM or eSIM.

The description of SLC’s Guardian platform indicates that an authentication request generates a cryptographic challenge that is sent to the SIM or eSIM.

This credential can be used in later authentication when the individual requests access to a workplace, enterprise application, or remote IT system.

CertiPath will continue to manage the identity record, credentials, and access policies across the employment lifecycle. SLC will provide evidence of the associated mobile credential.

“By pairing our SIM-based authenticator and presence capabilities with CertiPath’s TrustSuite, organizations can close the loop between strong initial proofing, ongoing authentication, and presence assurance,” says Travis M. McGregor, chief executive officer and co-founder of SLC Digital.

CertiPath IdentityManager already acts as a gateway between authenticators and applications using OpenID Connect and OAuth 2.0.

The security improvement comes from changing where the authentication secret is kept and how it is used.

The protected private key signs the challenge without being exposed to ordinary phone applications.

This also allows the phone to serve as the physical authenticator to avoid the need for a separate smart card or security token.

The NIST Digital Identity Guidelines evaluate identity proofing, authentication, and federation separately.

The partnership tries to cover all three functions, with TrustSuite managing the identity established during onboarding, the SIM credential participating in authentication, and CertiPath supplying assertions to applications.

But the companies do not claim which IAL, AAL, or FAL the process meets. Simply protecting a non-exportable private key in hardware is not sufficient on its own to establish AAL3.

NIST’s AAL3 requirements also cover phishing resistance, replay resistance, approved cryptography, authentication intent, and an additional activation factor or password.

CertiPath has obtained credentials relevant to parts of its existing business. Its IdentityManager is certified as a FIDO2 server.

The partnership, therefore, provides CertiPath customers with a hardware-protected mobile authentication option for employees, contractors, and remote workers.

Article Topics

authentication | CertiPath | SLC Digital