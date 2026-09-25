Changes to Ireland’s public services cards ignite debate over national ID

Is Ireland moving toward a mandatory national ID? Or is it already there? It depends who you ask. As the nation rolls out its new public services card (PSC), changes to legislation will make it acceptable as a form of ID, and allow holders to voluntarily add their date of birth to their cards. But there is controversy over just how optional the card is, and how well citizens can expect the government to handle their biometric data.

In comments made to the Dáil, Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary explains that, “currently, only public sector bodies specified in law can request and accept the public services card as a form of identity. If any other institution does so, for example, a bank, credit union or utility company, it is guilty of an offence.”

“The amendment provided in the Bill will facilitate people to offer their public services card as a form of identity if they wish to do so. It will not enable institutions to request it, but they will no longer be guilty of an offence if they accept it as proof of identity.”

PSCs currently include a holder’s name, signature, photograph and personal public service number (PPSN). Requesting that a date of birth be added to the card, so it is valid as a form of age verification, is entirely optional.

But critics of the bill worry that element of choice could change.

Department’s record on biometrics does not inspire confidence

Objecting to Calleary’s statement, TD Louise O’Reilly notes that “people in Digital Rights Ireland and the ICCL, serious people who have given over time to study this, are sounding alarm bells” over the national ID card.

“The Government is still parroting that mortifying line that it is mandatory but not compulsory,” O’Reilly says. But, she says, “it is becoming more and more embedded. We are heading down a road without proper discussion and consultation. We are heading in the direction of a national ID card and I do not believe that this is what people want.”

In his statement, TD Eoin Hayes points to the “controversial past” of the idea that the public services card should be an identity card. Currently, he says, “there are 3.25 million cards in circulation, and 4.5 million in the population are SAFE registered, or have registered their information with the data system governing the card, including supplying biometric data that can be used by facial recognition software.”

“Core to the criticism of the public services card in the past, including by the Data Protection Commission and the Comptroller and Auditor General, is that there has been no primary legislation, business case or meaningful public debate on the issue of a broader digital identity infrastructure for citizens of this State. In effect, the card has introduced a State identity infrastructure through the back door.”

Both Hayes and his fellow TD Mark Ward call out findings by the Data Protection Commissioner that the Department of Social Protection’s use of the public services card’s biometric facial data with facial recognition technology, which began in 2012, was “unlawful.”

“It is notable that the use of facial recognition technology on this data means that the Department and, by extension, others, including the Garda, can facially detect up to 70 percent of the population,” Hayes says.

“It is clear that there should have been a more comprehensive national debate on the question of national identity infrastructure.”

Article Topics

government services | identity document | Ireland | national ID