Civil liberties groups join lawsuit over Reno PD reliance on third-party LFR match

Two prominent civil liberties groups have joined a lawsuit against police in Reno, Nevada based on the alleged arrests of hundreds of people each year stemming from a live facial recognition (LFR) system operated by a private entity.

The Innocence Project and the American Civil Liberties Union have picked up the cause of Jason Killinger, a man arrested following a facial recognition match by Peppermill casino. Rookie Reno Police Officer Richard Jager has said that he had arrested Killinger based on the real-time facial recognition match just as he had done up to hundreds of times before, based on Reno PD policy.

The Innocence Project and ACLU are seeking to submit an amicus brief supporting a judgement against the city and the officer. Federal Judge Miranda Du has already approved their involvement in the trial, the Reno Gazette Journal reports. The two groups have also stepped in to support other cases, including State v. Miles in New Jersey.

The suspect produced a Real ID-compliant driver’s license to prove he was not the individual banned from the casino, and therefore was not trespassing.

The arresting officer rejected this evidence because he found Killinger’s height to differ from that listed on the driver’s license by a couple of inches. Whether his height was measured by the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles with or without shoes thus becomes an apparent factor in determining responsibility for the false arrest.

The lawsuit filed earlier this year alleges a lack of training in facial recognition use by Reno police may have led to thousands of unlawful arrests.

“Peppermill employees may haul private citizens into court on criminal charges without police oversight, and this concerted effort has gone on for years involving nearly 1,000 persons per year according to Peppermill records Killinger has subpoenaed and the Peppermill has provided,” says a September 9 court filing by Killinger’s attorneys.

Former Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance said before being removed from her post over a separate matter than it was not essential to train officers on the biometric software.

The City of Reno has asked for more time to review the amicus brief due its length. Magistrate Judge Craig Denney is scheduled to rule on disputes over discovery on October 14.

Article Topics

ACLU | biometrics | facial recognition | false arrest | law enforcement | live facial recognition | Nevada