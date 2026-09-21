Civil society groups question ASEAN’s digital economy pact

As the Association of Southeast Asian Nations presses ahead with its landmark Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), some have urged a moment to pause and consider what it will mean for those that matter most — the ordinary individual living in the region.

Civil society groups and digital rights advocates are pressing ASEAN to rethink its proposed DEFA, warning that it lacks transparency and could undermine public trust. It’s a timely reminder as the association now looks to implement the regional digital economy agreement.

“Who actually benefits from this digital transformation that they’re talking about? When I talk about gains and costs, how will it be distributed to the different economies? To people?” asked Lisa Garcia of the Foundation for Media Alternatives.

Shita Laksmi of the Trade, Tech and Geopolitics Forum added: “We need to build trust in the platform, and trust is something you earn.” She asked rhetorically whether the framework has provided mechanisms to trust the system, such as human rights protections, data safeguards or redress if something goes wrong. “We don’t know, because there’s no [available] text now,” she added.

At a recent ASEAN Digital Trade Webinar, hosted by the ASEAN Civil Society Conference and ASEAN Peoples’ Forum, unions and advocates warned that DEFA could erode governments’ ability to regulate AI, protect data sovereignty and defend workers’ rights.

Potential risks from provisions on unrestricted cross‑border data flows, source code protections and limits on data localization were cited, with arguments that these could weaken privacy, accountability and labor protections.

Participants called for the full release of the DEFA text, publication of supporting economic studies, and meaningful consultation with workers and communities. They urged ASEAN governments to preserve policy space for regulating digital platforms and emerging technologies in the public interest.

Organizers closed the event by stressing the need to “disrupt the big tech agenda” and build a people‑centered digital future, ensuring digitalization serves democracy, labor rights and public governance rather than corporate power.

The DEFA sets the stage for interoperable digital identity, digital trade and trusted cross-border services across Southeast Asia. Negotiated over 14 rounds since September 2023, DEFA allows member states to implement commitments at different speeds through its “ASEAN minus X” mechanism, reflecting the region’s diverse levels of digital maturity.

ASEAN’s 11 member states span some of the world’s most advanced digital identity ecosystems alongside countries still building foundational infrastructure. Rather than creating a single regional identity system, DEFA aims to make national systems interoperable across borders.

Article Topics

ASEAN | cross border identity verification | digital economy | digital ID | Southeast Asia