Clearview AI operational at BIA months before new facial recognition procurement

The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) was already using Clearview AI for law enforcement investigations months before it posted a notice last week that its Missing and Murdered Unit (MMU) intends to award the company a sole-source contract for six facial recognition accounts.

A Department of the Interior (DOI) privacy assessment submitted for review on January 23 lists Clearview AI’s operational status as “Operational” and states that the Interior Department, through BIA’s Office of Justice Services (OJS), “uses Clearview AI” to support law enforcement and investigative activities.

That predates by nearly eight months the September 18 procurement notice in which BIA says the Missing and Murdered Unit requires “advanced facial recognition technology” for investigations involving missing and murdered people, human trafficking and Internet Crimes Against Children.

The notice says BIA intends to award Clearview a sole-source, firm-fixed-price contract and seeks six user accounts that would allow authorized personnel to identify and locate missing people, crime victims and suspects nationwide.

Other companies have until noon Eastern time September 22 to submit capability statements and pricing information.

Interior’s privacy documentation establishes that Clearview was already in operational use within the same BIA law enforcement organization by January.

The public records do not explain whether the proposed six-account contract renews existing Clearview access, expands it, is a separate acquisition specifically for MMU investigators, or replaces another arrangement under which OJS has been accessing the platform.

The September notice does not identify a contract value or describe the earlier access.

BIA’s current use also marks a significant change from what the agency previously reported to federal auditors.

In a 2021 government-wide survey of federal facial recognition use, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported that BIA was among Interior components with no facial recognition activity during fiscal 2020 and no planned uses through fiscal 2023.

Other parts of Interior, however, were using Clearview. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began a trial in May 2020 and bought an annual subscription the following month, while the U.S. Park Police stopped using Clearview in June 2020 after a pilot that began that April. A 2021 GAO report documents those uses.

The transition becomes more notable because Interior subsequently recommended that its law enforcement components stop using facial recognition while the department developed rules governing the technology.

GAO reported that, as of May 2024, Interior officials said the department was planning department-wide facial recognition guidance, had recommended a moratorium on the technology, and had received assurances that no Interior law enforcement components were using it.

GAO’s updated recommendation record later said the Park Police had no plans to resume using nonfederal facial recognition.

By January 2026, Interior’s Clearview privacy assessment was describing BIA OJS use in the present tense.

The publicly available records reviewed by Biometric Update do not indicate when Interior’s recommended moratorium was lifted, modified, or otherwise ceased to govern law enforcement use, or explain when and under what policy BIA OJS began using Clearview.

The January assessment says trained BIA investigators can upload photographs to Clearview, which compares the images against publicly available photographs collected from the Internet and returns links to images containing visually similar faces.

Investigators can use the results to develop leads concerning missing people, crime victims and criminal suspects.

Clearview results cannot serve as final identity determinations and must be independently reviewed and verified by BIA OJS personnel before any law enforcement action, Interior says.

The assessment describes Clearview as a supplemental investigative tool, not a replacement for official case management systems.

Interior also says Clearview is not directly connected to its information systems. Clearview has no application programming interfaces, automated data feeds, single sign-on connections, or other system-to-system integrations with DOI systems.

Investigators access the service through a web interface and manually transfer investigative documentation into authorized Interior systems.

Records derived from Clearview searches can nevertheless become part of Interior’s official law enforcement records.

The privacy assessment says Clearview-derived leads, screenshots, case notes or corroborated findings may be incorporated into DOI’s Law Enforcement Records Management System or BIA’s Case Incident Reporting System and become Privacy Act records when retrieved by a personal identifier.

The privacy assessment also raises a question about what happens to photographs BIA investigators send to Clearview.

Interior states that Clearview itself “does not retain user-uploaded images,” and elsewhere says the vendor’s handling of submitted images and search activity is governed by contractual and policy requirements.

Clearview’s own currently published principles describe its practices differently. The company says it stores a search history containing the probe image, the purpose of the search, and the identity of the user who performed it, while also preserving metadata associated with every search.

That description is consistent with evidence concerning Clearview’s system presented in litigation in Britain. A 2023 First-tier Tribunal decision involving Clearview described the company as retaining client-uploaded probe images along with information about the searches, including dates and times.

The statements are not necessarily irreconcilable. BIA could have negotiated contract-specific retention requirements, or the agency’s government environment could operate differently from the generally described Clearview service. But neither Interior’s assessment nor the September procurement notice explains the difference.

The privacy assessment also provides a glimpse of the safeguards Interior says surround the algorithm itself.

In a section asking which safeguards address fairness, transparency and accountability, BIA checked model documentation and testing and human-in-the-loop validation. It did not check algorithmic bias or fairness assessment, individual opt-out or redress mechanisms, explainable-AI tools, federated learning, or privacy-preserving AI.

Interior says users instead receive training on the limitations of facial recognition, including risks of false positives and misidentification, and must independently corroborate and validate results before operational or investigative action.

A separate question asks about the security authorization under which BIA used Clearview.

Interior’s assessment identifies role-based access controls, encryption, multifactor authentication, and monitoring as safeguards, but does not check the box for “FedRAMP-compliant cloud security.”

It says DOI privacy and information security officials reviewed the service before and during its use and that OJS reviewed Clearview’s SOC 2 compliance documentation.

The current Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Marketplace listing identifies Clearview GovCloud as “Agency Auth In Process” at the High impact level and shows zero agency authorizations.

Clearview announced July 1 that GovCloud had obtained the FedRAMP “In Process” designation and said it expects full authorization in the first quarter of 2027.

That does not by itself mean BIA was required to use a FedRAMP-authorized Clearview environment or that its earlier use violated federal security requirements. The public records do not identify what specific security authorization applied to BIA’s operational use in January.

The facial recognition acquisition also comes shortly after Interior’s inspector general issued a critical audit of the Missing and Murdered Unit.

The September audit concluded that the unit had not addressed case referrals efficiently and did not always ensure that victims received required services. The inspector general made eight recommendations.

The audit found substantial staffing shortages. As of October 2025, MMU had 44 employees against 65 funded positions. As of November 2024, the unit had 83 open cases and 394 pending referrals, 284 of which had been received between 2020 and 2023. Auditors found no established timeframe for assessing referrals.

The audit did not examine Clearview AI, and nothing in the procurement notice links the facial recognition acquisition to the inspector general’s findings.

The MMU also works within a broader network of federal and tribal investigators. In April, the Justice Department announced Operation Not Forgotten 2026, an FBI personnel and investigative-resource surge focused on unresolved violent crimes in Indian Country.

BIA’s Missing and Murdered Unit is participating along with U.S. attorneys’ offices, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and tribal law enforcement agencies.

DOJ said earlier deployments under the initiative provided investigative support in more than 700 cases, resulting in recovered child victims, arrests, and federal indictments.

Interior’s Clearview assessment separately says personally identifiable information derived from Clearview use may be shared with other federal, tribal, state, and local law enforcement agencies when necessary for active investigations or cooperative law enforcement efforts.

That does not mean other agencies receive direct Clearview access through BIA’s accounts. But it illustrates how leads generated by the six proposed accounts could become part of investigations extending beyond the personnel who conduct the searches.

The September notice invoked the Federal Acquisition Regulation provision allowing contracting without full and open competition when the government determines that only one responsible source can satisfy its requirements.

BIA describes Clearview access as “critical” to MMU’s mission but provides no technical comparison with competing facial recognition services and says no solicitation will be issued.

Article Topics

biometrics | Clearview AI | facial recognition | law enforcement | procurement | U.S. Government