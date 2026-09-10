Clearview AI prototype points to next phase of facial recognition: identity intelligence

Clearview AI has developed an experimental AI tool that could extend a facial recognition search into broader automated research on a person’s online identity, background, and associates.

The prototype, called InquiryIQ, can conduct web and image searches, browse webpages, and run Clearview facial recognition on photographs it encounters.

After a law enforcement user runs a Clearview facial recognition search, InquiryIQ can use information from the results to build what the company calls a “Candidate Graph” of possible identities and associates while compiling potential addresses, phone numbers, employers, aliases, social media accounts, and arrest histories.

Clearview told WIRED that InquiryIQ remains an internal prototype, has never been pitched or shipped to customers, and has never been used by law enforcement. The company said it has no current plans to release the tool in its current form.

A review of Clearview’s patents, existing products, and federal procurement records shows that InquiryIQ aligns with a direction the company has pursued for years.

Clearview has increasingly positioned facial recognition not merely to identify an unknown person, but as a starting point for gathering information and mapping possible relationships around that person.

The difference is particularly clear in Clearview’s own description of its product four years ago.

In April 2022, Clearview said its platform did not provide investigators with personally identifying information, such as names, addresses, or dates of birth. Instead, it returned matching images and links to the public websites where they appeared.

“It is up to the investigator to follow those links and do more research,” the company said.

InquiryIQ would automate much of the next step. Instead of leaving investigators to pursue links, search other sites, and piece together an identity, the AI assistant could conduct additional research and organize the results.

The underlying concept is not new for Clearview.

A Clearview patent application filed in August 2020, claiming priority to an August 2019 provisional application and granted in February 2022, describes a system that could use a web crawler to collect facial images along with associated personal information.

Once it identifies a likely facial match, the system could retrieve stored profile information including a name, address, telephone number, email address, and links to social networking, professional, and employer websites.

The patent lists potential applications including “face-based background checks” and “correlative face search.” It describes how it would allow investigators to rapidly establish an identity and obtain biographical information, supplemented by links to social media, conventional media, and professional websites.

It also contemplated identifying secondary faces in a photograph and identifying a relationship between people whose faces appear in the same image.

That is narrower than InquiryIQ’s Candidate Graph, which is designed to develop possible associates through a broader investigative process. However, it shows that using facial recognition to move from identification to personal information and relationships has long been part of Clearview’s technical conception.

Federal contracting records show why that evolution could matter operationally.

A February 2026 Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Statement of Work sought 15 Clearview licenses for U.S. Border Patrol intelligence personnel working at the National Targeting Center.

CBP said those units exploit publicly available information using commercial tools as part of “targeting, vetting, and network development and analysis workflows.” It described the work as part of a coordinated effort to disrupt networks posing threats to the United States.

The Statement of Work specifically said Clearview would enhance tactical targeting, analysis, and vetting while supporting CBP’s “strategic counter-network analysis.”

No public evidence shows that CBP has received InquiryIQ or any Candidate Graph capability.

But the procurement record shows that CBP intends to put Clearview into a Border Patrol intelligence environment where personnel conduct network development and analysis and where the facial recognition platform is expected to support “strategic counter-network analysis.”

Clearview’s own national security marketing shows that it already sees a face as the starting point for broader intelligence collection and analysis.

The company tells intelligence and defense customers that traditional intelligence collection relies on known “selectors” such as telephone numbers, email addresses, and social media handles.

“With Clearview AI’s tools, a person’s face is the selector,” the company says on its national security and defense page.

Clearview promotes facial discovery for open source intelligence research and targeting, says its database can be used to “monitor and analyze online activities” in counterterrorism work, and says grouping publicly sourced photographs can create an “instant framework of context” around an individual.

That language is considerably broader than Clearview’s description elsewhere of itself as a post-event investigative system rather than a surveillance platform.

Its current principles state that Clearview acts as a search engine for more than 70 billion publicly available images and requires human review before treating a possible facial match as an identification. It generally limits law enforcement use to investigations based on a specified crime or other lawful predicate.

Clearview also already has a limited continuing search capability.

Its Clearview 2.0 platform allows an investigator to save a facial search and receive a notification when the company finds another image matching the previously submitted probe image. Investigators can organize multiple searches within an investigation, archive investigations and move among search history, saved searches and previous searches.

No evidence shows that InquiryIQ is connected to those alerts. But the existence of both capabilities raises an important question about where the technology could lead.

If a newly discovered facial match could eventually trigger another automated round of online research, an individual’s face could become a persistent intelligence selector, with associated information and relationships that change as Clearview encounters new material online.

InquiryIQ also complicates Clearview’s existing accountability model.

The company says it documents each facial recognition search, including the probe image, the search’s purpose, and the user’s identity. Its principles say results are subject to human verification and that stored records can be made available to courts and oversight authorities.

But an AI agent that can open webpages, run image searches, run secondary facial searches, and propose relationships creates a much longer investigative chain.

A meaningful audit of that process could therefore depend on knowing not only which face initiated the inquiry, but which sources the AI searched, which photographs it examined, which secondary facial matches it performed, and which possible identities and associations it rejected, as well as those it ultimately presented to the investigator.

That could matter in criminal cases in which defendants seek to reconstruct how investigators identified them, developed probable cause, or connected them to other people.

InquiryIQ’s interface itself warns that automatically generated demographic, social media, and arrest information can be inaccurate, according to WIRED. Investigators who accept the information are expected to attest that they verified it independently.

The safeguard leaves the final judgment to a human, but only after the automated system has surfaced the information and relationships the investigator is asked to consider.

That is a significant departure from the division of labor Clearview described in 2022, when the company said it provided images and links and left investigators to conduct the research.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | Clearview AI | facial recognition | identity intelligence