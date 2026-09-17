Coast Guard launches Navita digital system for mariner credentialing

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) this week launched Navita, a new digital system for Merchant Mariner Credential (MMC) and medical certificate applications.

As the service begins a broader overhaul of its mariner identity and credentialing infrastructure, it introduces Login.gov authentication, guided electronic applications, and online case management.

Navita replaces the temporary Application Submission and Additional Information Portal (ASAP), which the Coast Guard launched in January while developing Navita. ASAP is being discontinued as part of the transition.

The first release provides mariners with an account-based portal to apply for an MMC and a medical certificate, upload supporting documentation, pay required fees via Pay.gov, communicate with the National Maritime Center, and track an application’s status.

The system generates an application reference number and maintains an application record showing submitted forms, documents, correspondence, status information, and an audit history.

Applicants can also authorize another individual to act as a proxy on an MMC application.

The Coast Guard says the guided workflow is intended to reduce a persistent cause of credentialing delays by telling applicants what documentation is required and preventing submission until they provide the required items.

But Navita is not yet a complete replacement for the Coast Guard’s back-end credentialing system.

The agency’s newly released Navita Mariner Portal Release 1.0 training guide says that once an application is submitted, the National Maritime Center reviews it in its existing processing system.

The guide defines submission as the point at which Navita “finishes its part” of the process, although mariners can return to the portal to view the application record, check its status, respond to requests, and communicate with the center.

Additional Navita capabilities are planned for later releases.

The Coast Guard says the modernization is intended to address 13 identified capability gaps, including data integrity, cybersecurity, transparency, and program efficiency.

The agency also cautioned mariners that Monday’s launch will not immediately shorten existing processing times. Applications already in the queue and new Navita applications will continue to be handled on a first-in, first-out basis.

Navita also changes how mariners establish their online identity with the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard says the system uses Login.gov to “verify who you are” before a mariner can create and use a Navita account. Applicants without a Login.gov account are redirected to the government-wide service to create one before returning to Navita.

Most mariners must obtain a Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC), which the Transportation Security Administration administers.

The credential is used both for access to secure maritime facilities and as the primary identification document for many credentialed mariners. Certain mariners are exempt from the requirement to maintain a valid TWIC.

The MMC application process also includes safety and suitability checks involving criminal records and the National Driver Register.

Navita’s Release 1.0 guide requires applicants to provide information including legal name, date and place of birth, citizenship, Social Security number or Alien Registration Number, physical characteristics, contact information and required disclosures concerning criminal and driving records.

The Coast Guard awarded Stealth Solutions Inc. a five-year blanket purchase agreement in September 2025 with a potential value of $49.6 million to modernize the Mariner Credentialing Program.

It also issued a $3.8 million order to develop Navita’s first release.

The National Maritime Center processed nearly 75,000 credential requests and 66,000 medical certificate applications in 2024, according to the Coast Guard.

The modernization began with a December 2024 final rule that changed Coast Guard regulations to permit electronic submission of credentialing information and electronic payment of mandatory fees. The Coast Guard said explicitly that the changes were intended to allow

Paper applications remain permissible for now. The Coast Guard said Friday it plans to phase out paper submissions within the next 12 months and warned that applications submitted by mail or in person will take “significantly longer” to process than those submitted through Navita.

Regional Examination Centers will continue helping mariners review application documents but will not provide computers or internet access for filing through the portal.

The change also eliminates the National Maritime Center’s former email channel for routine inquiries. Mariners will instead use Navita’s Case function to tie questions and responses directly to the appropriate applicant or application.

Article Topics

cybersecurity | digital identity | identity verification | Login.gov | Navita | Stealth Solutions | U.S. Coast Guard | U.S. Government