Combined ID doc scan and selfie biometrics from OCR Studio gets IP protection

Biometric identity verification has typically been carried out with a photo of the user’s ID document, followed by a selfie for biometric matching. Inefficient and unnecessary, says OCR Studio. The company has trademarked its “One-shot KYC” in the UAE, as it pitches its technology as a faster way for banks, fintech companies, telecoms and others to onboard new users.

The trademarked technology combines OCR data extraction for any type of document with selfie biometrics and returns a similarity score for organizations to use in flexible, risk-based decisions, according to the announcement. The process is completed locally on the user’s smartphone, tablet or desktop computer.

The company says its One-shot KYC technology is also optimized for the real-world conditions of remote onboarding, with tolerance for different angles and lighting.

OCR Studio has been using the phrase “One-shot KYC” to describe its data extraction and face biometrics matching from a single image for months.

Businesses can test OCR Studio’s One-shot KYC in the company’s Web Demo to evaluate its performance before making a purchase.

OCR Studio announced a strategic partnership with AI security developer Wemik last week to help financial institutions in the GCC market address data protection challenges.

Article Topics