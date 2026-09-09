Companies House gains access to UK’s National Fraud Database

UK government body Companies House has joined the National Fraud Database (NFD), a move welcomed by Cifas, the UK’s leading non-profit fraud prevention service.

Companies House will gain access to real‑time, cross‑sector intelligence as it becomes an NFD member, which will help it identify suspicious activity earlier and disrupt criminal networks more effectively.

Identity fraud remains the most common type of fraud recorded in the NFD, accounting for 59 percent of cases in the first half of 2026. Companies House itself is undergoing an identity verification and registry clean-up, which a report said is progressing well, in an effort to prevent corporate fraud and money laundering.

“Membership [of NFD] will bolster our efforts to create a safer, more trusted business environment for legitimate businesses and the public,” says Andy King, chief executive, registrar of companies and regulator of community interest companies at Companies House.

Reforms introduced under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 gave Companies House stronger powers to verify the identities of directors and individuals linked to companies. The legislation sought to improve the accuracy of the corporate register and prevent misuse of UK company structures.

Companies House began phasing in mandatory identity verification for directors and People with Significant Control last November, and passed 3.8 million individuals verified and linked to their corporate positions as of the end of March.

Mike Haley, CEO of Cifas, described the development as a “landmark moment” for fraud prevention, noting that criminals have long exploited company structures. He said sharing data and intelligence across sectors will make it harder for fraudsters to operate and protect the integrity of the register.

The partnership is expected to enhance protection for businesses and consumers while promoting a more coordinated approach to fraud prevention across the UK. Companies House is an executive agency under the UK’s Department for Business, Science, Innovation and Trade. It incorporates and dissolves limited companies.

Article Topics

Cifas | Companies House | fraud prevention | identity verification | KYB | UK digital ID