Croatia eyes mGrađani for age verification as EU KIDS Act advances

Croatia’s mGrađani application is being considered as a key tool for electronic age verification ahead of new European child protection rules.

The government’s Justice, Public Administration and Digital Transformation Minister Damir Habijan said safeguarding children in the digital environment is a government priority, according to an official statement.

Habijan noted that Croatia must define its position in EU negotiations while also designing national measures for prevention, education, parental support and age verification. The comments came at a meeting of the expert working group drafting Croatia’s law on protecting children online where officials discussed the upcoming EU KIDS Act.

The European Commission proposed the EU KIDS Act last Thursday, which would set new age minimums for access to social media and put the burden of proof that appropriate age and safety controls are in place on platforms. The Act would significantly expand demand for age assurance in the EU.

The EU regulation would set common rules across Member States covering social networks, video platforms, online games, app stores and AI services. It requires stronger age checks and places responsibility on service providers to prove their platforms are safe for children.

Croatia presented its age verification model through mGrađani, which is already used in online sales of alcohol and energy drinks. The system confirms whether a customer is over 18 without sharing personal data, respecting privacy and minimizing information exchange. So far, 60 merchants have adopted the system with more than 2,000 checks completed.

The app has also added new services, including access to real estate records linked to a citizen’s OIB (a tax identification number). Officials say continuous user feedback is guiding improvements, and the platform is part of Croatia’s broader digital transformation strategy.

Croatia already counts more than 2.3 million users of its e‑Citizens system and 124 e‑services. Authorities say the expansion of mGrađani shows how digital identity tools can reduce administrative burdens while supporting EU‑wide efforts to protect children online.

Croatia is implementing the EU Digital Identity framework into its national Digital Information Infrastructure (DII), and aligning with the Architecture Reference Framework (ARF) as it prepares to offer an EUDI Wallet by the end of 2026.

Article Topics

age verification | Croatia | digital ID | EU Digital Identity Wallet | EU KIDS Act | mGrađani