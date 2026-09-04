Cybastion backs Cameroon digital sovereignty with $75M infrastructure project

Cybastion has committed $75 million to fund the construction of digital infrastructure in Cameroon, including a data center and an accompanying power plant in the economic capital Douala, in a move that advances the country’s push for digital sovereignty.

The US digital ID and cybersecurity firm confirmed the financial commitment to the project, in line with an earlier announcement from the US Embassy in Yaounde.

Cameroon has secured a US$75 million investment from Cybastion to build AI-ready digital infrastructure, including a data center and dedicated power plant, as it accelerates its drive toward digital sovereignty.

This is one of several investment initiatives estimated at around $7 billion targeting different sectors announced during the maiden US-Cameroon Bilateral Economic and Commercial Dialogue which took place at the end of last month.

According to the company, the Douala project “will address the interconnected needs for computing capacity and reliable power from the outset.” The Cameroon project, it says, is part of its Digital Fast Track vision which it describes as an “integrated approach to digital transformation that combines digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, digital solutions, reliable energy, and workforce development to build secure and resilient digital ecosystems.”

Earlier, during the dialogue, Cybastion’s Senior Director of Infrastructure Solutions, Daniel Epee Lea, moderated a panel discussion in which speakers drawn from government and the digital tech industry in the country explored ways of strengthening the national digital economy drive.

The data center project comes as Cameroon is looking to expand its digital public infrastructure ecosystem and build digital sovereignty. Recently, the country held a national forum to discuss concrete ways of building a national interoperability infrastructure to strengthen the digital government trust architecture.

Cybastion’s investment in Cameroon follows engagements with two other Central African nations to support their digital transformation efforts. In April, the company and the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo signed a protocol agreement on digital infrastructure development support.

Earlier in the year, it signed an agreement of a similar nature with Gabon. Cybastion is also involved in data center and other infrastructure projects in Angola and Côte d’Ivoire.

The development comes at a time when digital infrastructure platform WIOCC Group has raised $300 million to fund the expansion of infrastructure that seeks to advance Africa’s digital sovereignty.

Article Topics

Africa | Cameroon | Cybastion | data center | digital ID infrastructure | digital sovereignty | investment