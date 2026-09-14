Cyprus opens bidding for €9.8M digital ID upgrade, EUDI Wallet integration contract

Cyprus is seeking to upgrade its digital public services application and integrate the planned “Digital Citizen 2.0” with the country’s forthcoming EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

The government launched a tender this month to contract the application upgrade, as well as its maintenance and integration with the EUDI Wallet. The five-year contract has an estimated value of 9.8 million euros (approximately US$11.3 million). That total includes €500,000 ($577,000) in optional services, but not taxes.

The contractor must design and develop new features to improve user experience and service delivery. It must also implement and integrate the required functionalities under eIDAS 2.0 for Cyprus’ national EUDI Wallet solution.

That means supporting Qualified Electronic Signatures (QESs) that can power cross-border transactions, digital identity verification and trusted data-sharing.

Cypriot citizens 14 years and older can create a profile in the Digital Citizen application using their credentials for digital government service platform Cy Login, and then receive digital copies of official documents.

The tender documents state that new features must include an AI-based digital assistant, an English language option and an index of frequently asked questions.

Bidding requirements include experience completing contracts for digital and EUDI Wallet solutions, including Android and iOS applications within the past five years, with contract value and application download minimums.

Requests for additional information are due by September 25, 2026. The deadline for bid submissions is October 13.

Cyprus began piloting a new generation of physical biometric ID documents from Veridos at the end of June, though the country’s Auditor General found Veridos’ local partner JCC Payment Systems had ties to the government official that approved the contract.

Article Topics

Cyprus | digital ID | digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | procurement | tender