Deal for cybersecurity lab expands Fime’s digital identity assurance portfolio

The market around biometrics and digital identity testing has developed to the point where accredited labs and evaluation bodies are choosing strategic directions that differentiate them from their competition.

In the latest example of this trend, Fime has acquired cybersecurity and compliance automation provider Red Alert Labs to advance its position as an overall digital trust provider.

The acquisition brings cybersecurity evaluation, certification expertise and compliance automation capabilities to Fime’s established portfolio of payments, smart mobility and digital identity testing, according to the announcement. It also gives Fime access to Red Alert Labs’ Cyberpass compliance automation platform.

Red Alert Labs is lending its expertise in AI compliance to the EU’s CERTAIN initiative as a consortium partner.

Fime CEO Lionel Grosclaude notes the firms ambition to serve as a global digital trust provider. That means providing the trust infrastructure that enables digital ecosystems to scale.

“For more than three decades, we have helped build trust in payments, and we have extended that expertise into digital identity and smart mobility,” Grosclaude says. “Cybersecurity is the next natural step. These markets are converging: customers increasingly need to prove not only that a product works and interoperates, but that it is secure, compliant and remains trustworthy throughout its lifecycle.”

Red Alert Labs Founder and Managing Director Roland Atoui says the together with Fime it can offer continuous compliance readiness assessments, certification industrialization and enhance trust in digital identity, digital wallets and the ecosystems that are emerging around AI agents.

He will continue to lead the lab, which continues operating as an independent entity, keeping its accreditations and autonomy.

Fime’s steady expansion of its testing and trust assurance services includes the recent launch of a certification scheme for mDL-storing digital wallets and mDL readers.

Article Topics

acquisitions | biometric testing | cybersecurity | digital trust | Fime | Red Alert Labs