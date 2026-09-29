Deepfake defense draws new capital as voice detection checks near 5.5B by 2028

Modulate has raised $25 million, bringing its total funding to $60 million, as investors put more money behind technology that analyzes human speech, including whether the voice on the other end of a call is real. Future Ventures led the round, with participation from Hyperplane and Lakestar.

Modulate built its business largely on voice-chat moderation, with its ToxMod product used to police toxicity in online gaming. The company now pitches its models for a wider set of uses, including deepfake detection, fraud prevention, supervision of AI voice agents, customer experience, and trust and safety. It says its models analyze more than 10 million hours of audio a month and have processed more than 600 million hours in total.

The round is one of a series of deals this year touching voice biometrics, synthetic media and identity assurance, and they vary widely in size.

At the smaller end, Vietnam’s NamiTech raised $4 million to expand its voice biometrics business across Asia-Pacific. UK startup Voxmind raised US$734,394 to commercialize voice authentication and deepfake detection for banks, telecom providers and contact centers. This month, KPMG took an undisclosed minority stake in Reality Defender and plans to build its synthetic-media detection into KPMG’s cyber and fraud services. Tina Oberoi, a former Google and xAI employee, is reportedly seeking around $50 million for Moir, an adjacent identity startup focused on the growing difficulty of proving who is real online.

Far larger sums are going to the generation side. ElevenLabs raised $500 million at an $11 billion valuation in February as it expands enterprise voice AI and conversational agents. OpenAI has also acquired the intellectual property and team behind Weights.gg, whose Replay app allowed users to create and share AI voice clones; financial terms were not disclosed. Against that, the recent detection and identity-security rounds cited here are considerably smaller, highlighting a funding gap between voice generation and defensive technologies.

What the forecasts say

The 2026 Deepfake Fraud Detection Market Report from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence projects voice deepfake detection checks to rise from about 2.89 billion this year to nearly 5.46 billion in 2028, with global voice detection revenue reaching about $2.73 billion by the end of that period.

Across face and voice combined, the report forecasts revenue rising from about $3.03 billion this year to $6.12 billion in 2028, while deepfake fraud attempts climb from about 145 million to nearly 335 million.

The scale of projected detection volumes points toward deepfake screening becoming a routine control rather than something invoked only after an interaction is already suspected of being fraudulent.

Scale introduces another issue that revenue forecasts alone do not capture: false positives.

At billions of checks a year, even a low false-positive rate can translate into large numbers of legitimate interactions being challenged. Performance across accents and speech differences, background noise, poor connections and degraded telephone audio therefore becomes as important to buyers as headline detection accuracy.

Why voice is exposed

Voice is becoming a more common interface at the same moment it is becoming easier to fake.

People talk to Siri, ChatGPT and other assistants. Banks and contact centers use voice for service and, in many cases, authentication. Doctors dictate clinical notes. Drivers speak when they cannot type. Enterprises are deploying AI agents that talk with customers and, increasingly, with other automated systems.

Generative AI has cut the cost and skill needed to clone a voice. Earnings calls, interviews, podcasts and social media provide plenty of source audio, particularly for executives.

Industry surveys suggest enterprises are feeling the effects, though many of the available figures come from companies selling defenses.

Pindrop’s Deepfake Readiness Index, released this month, surveyed 250 U.S. security leaders at organizations with at least 1,000 employees. Seventy-four percent said they had encountered or suspected a deepfake attack in the previous year, while only 10 percent said they had purpose-built tools to address it. One in four of the organizations that had encountered or suspected an attack reported at least $1 million in costs from a single incident. The survey does not separate confirmed attacks from suspected ones.

Pindrop also says AI-driven attacks against its customers rose 1,680 percent between the fourth quarter of 2024 and June 2026. The company did not disclose the baseline, and percentage growth from a small starting point can overstate absolute scale.

Earlier this year, Pindrop reported that more than half of fraud attempts at healthcare contact centers involved some AI-generated element, including synthetic voices, bots and automated probing of phone menus.

Regulators have been moving too. In February 2024, the Federal Communications Commission ruled that AI-generated voices in robocalls fall under restrictions in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. In November 2024, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued an alert warning financial institutions about fraud schemes involving deepfake media.

A widely cited corporate case involved video rather than voice alone. In 2024, a finance employee at the Hong Kong office of engineering firm Arup transferred about $25 million after a video call in which fraudsters used deepfakes to impersonate the company’s chief financial officer and other colleagues.

Executive impersonation draws attention, but the wider exposure sits lower in the organization. Help desks reset passwords. Contact-center agents grant account access. Companies interview and onboard staff remotely, and the FBI has warned since 2022 that fraudsters are using deepfakes and stolen personal information in remote job interviews. Employees routinely act on instructions received by phone or video.

An attacker does not need one spectacular CEO impersonation if repeated attempts against weaker identity checkpoints will do.

Detection is one layer among several

The market now forming goes well beyond deciding whether a clip is fake.

Deepfake detection looks for signs that speech or video was generated. Voice biometrics checks whether a speaker matches an enrolled person. Device and behavioral data add risk signals.

Content provenance can help establish where media came from. Proof-of-personhood systems seek to establish that an interaction or account is associated with a real, unique human.

Each answers a different question, and enterprises may need several at once.

Pindrop, for example, combines voice, device, behavioral and AI-integrity signals to separate synthetic callers, potentially fraudulent humans and legitimate customers.

Zoom and World are taking a different route for video meetings. Their World ID integration lets participants verify that they are human, displaying a “Human Badge” on their video tile that others in the meeting can see.

ElevenLabs says it incorporates Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) standards as part of its safeguards, alongside controls meant to prevent unauthorized cloning.

Provenance has limitations, however. It depends on participating generators attaching the relevant credentials, while synthetic content produced outside those systems may carry no provenance information. Audio that moves through telephone and other communications infrastructure can also be transformed or compressed, making provenance and detection in real-world channels a different problem from evaluating an original media file.

That is particularly important for contact centers, where the audio reaching a detection system may already have passed through codecs, networks, microphones and speakers before it is analyzed.

Who tests the testers?

As products multiply, buyers face a basic question: do they work?

Earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security said its 2026 Remote Identity Validation Rally will expand to test commercial systems against deepfakes and AI-generated identity documents, including impersonations in video calls. DHS also plans to collect examples of real identity deepfake attacks to build a larger evaluation dataset.

The expansion is notable because it moves deepfake detection directly into government testing of remote identity systems rather than treating synthetic media as a separate problem.

Commercial testing is growing alongside it. KPMG Switzerland’s biometrics testing laboratory has recently gained accreditation for injection-attack detection testing.

Taken together with the investment and product activity elsewhere in the market, the expansion of independent and government testing shows deepfake defenses becoming part of the wider identity security ecosystem.

Independent evaluation matters because the target keeps moving. Synthesis models improve, new techniques appear, and attacks shift across audio, video and documents. A detector that performs well against one generation of attacks is not guaranteed to perform equally well against the next.

Testing therefore has to evolve with the attacks it is intended to measure.

An identity security category takes shape

Voice deepfake detection is starting to look less like a standalone fraud tool and more like part of an emerging identity-security layer around voice.

That layer will develop alongside the technology it is protecting. More people will use voice to interact with applications and AI agents. Developers will find new uses for synthetic speech. Fraudsters will test those interactions in ways today’s products have not anticipated, and detection, authentication and identity providers will have to respond.

The result is a technology cycle in which voice generation and voice security advance alongside one another. New applications create new security requirements; new attacks expose weaknesses; testing reveals which defenses work; and those findings shape the next generation of products.

That creates room for continued investment, but also raises the bar for what investors and buyers should expect. Funding can help companies build new detection capabilities. Independent testing will determine which ones deserve trust.

As voice becomes a bigger part of everyday digital life, the opportunity will expand on both sides: making voice more capable, useful and ubiquitous, and building the identity infrastructure needed to trust the interactions it enables.

Article Topics

AI fraud | biometric liveness detection | biometric testing | deepfake detection | identity security | investment | Modulate | voice biometrics