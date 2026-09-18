DHS watchdog finds TSA lacked oversight of vendor access to passenger ID images

A vendor supporting the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) biometric checkpoint system could access and extract passengers’ driver’s license and passport images during troubleshooting and system upgrades without the agency’s knowledge, according to a new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) inspector general (IG) audit.

The unclassified summary, dated September 15, says TSA had no clear policies governing the contractor’s access, did not track when it extracted passenger information, and could not verify that the contractor deleted it properly.

TSA also did not notify passengers when their biometric and biographic information may have been stored, the IG found.

The redacted audit report does not identify how many passengers were affected, which airports were involved, when the extractions occurred, where the information was taken, or how long any copies remained available.

It also does not say the information was misused or disclosed beyond the vendor or characterize the activity as a data breach.

Nevertheless, the inspector general called the lapse a “significant weakness” that created a risk that sensitive personal information could be retained or exposed.

TSA has repeatedly emphasized that information processed by Credential Authentication Technology 2 (CAT-2) equipment is deleted quickly and is not retained during normal checkpoint operations.

The inspector general found those routine controls generally worked and that TSA personnel and CAT-2 systems deleted passenger information promptly and in accordance with federal requirements.

The breakdown occurred through a separate pathway when the vendor accessed equipment while troubleshooting problems or making enhancements.

CAT-2 machines scan and authenticate a traveler’s identity document, retrieve flight and prescreening information, and use a camera to compare a live photograph of the traveler with the photograph on the credential.

A 2025 Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB) staff report said TSA had deployed more than 2,100 facial recognition-enabled CAT-2 machines at more than 250 airports as of April 2025. TSA ultimately intends to deploy the technology across more than 400 airports where the federal government conducts passenger screening.

That expansion is expected to accelerate. TSA’s fiscal year 2027 budget request seeks $41 million for CAT procurement and deployment, which the agency says would move full operational capability from fiscal year 2042 to 2029.

The IG’s public summary refers only to the “CAT-2 vendor.” It does not name the contractor or say whether the personnel involved worked for the system’s manufacturer, a maintenance or technical support provider, or a subcontractor.

Public procurement records show that TSA awarded Idemia Identity & Security USA the current seven-year contract for next-generation CAT-2 systems in 2023. The contract has a $128 million ceiling.

The PCLOB also identifies Idemia as the producer of CAT-2 machines and the facial matching algorithm used for one-to-one verification.

Those records do not establish, though, that Idemia was the vendor responsible for the access the inspector general identified.

TSA’s published privacy documents have long acknowledged a narrow exception to immediate deletion for authorized system testing.

A 2020 privacy impact assessment said passenger information collected during normal screening would be overwritten when the next traveler was processed or when the officer logged off the machine.

For designated testing, however, selected machines could retain identity document information and facial images temporarily so TSA and DHS’ Science and Technology Directorate could evaluate system performance and software changes.

Travelers would be notified by signs, the information would be placed on a TSA-owned encrypted drive, and TSA personnel would transfer it to government researchers.

The PCLOB report subsequently said selected CAT-2 machines could retain information for 24 hours during testing, after which TSA would extract it to an encrypted drive.

The Science and Technology Directorate could retain a limited portion of the information, including facial images, for up to 24 months for performance analysis.

That process was supposed to be intentional, controlled, and disclosed. The new IG finding describes something different. A vendor could extract information during maintenance and system enhancement work without TSA knowing that the extraction had occurred.

The PCLOB staff described the routine CAT-2 one-to-one system as a “nearly ideal case of data protection” because the live image and the identity document image typically resided on the device for only the few seconds needed to conduct the comparison.

But it also warned that clearer policies, access logging, and audits were needed to reinforce confidence that the system was used only for its stated purpose. The board’s staff noted that no DHS privacy compliance review of the facial recognition program had taken place as of the report.

The inspector general’s findings show that deletion settings alone were insufficient. TSA could confirm that its machines erased information during routine operations but lacked comparable visibility into what a contractor could copy while servicing or modifying those machines.

The IG issued one formal finding and three recommendations addressing the privacy and data-handling weakness.

The recommendations broadly call for stronger controls, better oversight, greater transparency, and proper handling of passenger information, but their specific language was not publicly released.

TSA agreed with all three recommendations. Two are considered open and resolved, meaning corrective plans have been accepted, but the recommendations have not yet been closed. One remains open and unresolved, indicating that the inspector general and TSA have not yet agreed on an adequate response.

The audit included covert tests at airport checkpoints to assess how effectively TSA technology, procedures, and personnel detected fraudulent identification and how officers responded to the systems’ results. TSA made three findings and six recommendations.

TSA agreed with five recommendations and rejected one. Four are open and resolved, and two remain open and unresolved, but the IG said the underlying details are classified or otherwise unavailable for public release.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | biometric matching | biometrics | Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) | data privacy | DHS | DHS S&T | document verification | TSA