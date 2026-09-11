FB pixel

Digital ID for alcohol sales is coming to the UK: hear what it means for the identity sector

BU Podcast talks to Yoti about imminent change to mandatory licensing conditions
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric Update Podcast  |  Biometrics News  |  Features and Interviews
Digital ID for alcohol sales is coming to the UK: hear what it means for the identity sector
 

For about two years now, leaders in the UK have been promising that, soon, people will be able to use a digital ID to prove their age when buying alcohol. In late 2024, Peter Kyle, the Technology Secretary at the time, proclaimed that, “by next Christmas, you won’t need to carry a wallet or risk losing important documents when heading out to celebrate.”

Almost two years later, the changes to the Mandatory Licensing Conditions for alcohol sales in the UK that would make that possible are finally on the verge of happening. The government has approved the bill, and sources say they expect it to be signed into law this week or next.

That means a massive opportunity for the UK biometrics and identity sector. While some questions remain about how everything will work, it’s been made clear that the only digital IDs that can be used to buy booze are those from providers that have been certified under the Digital Verification Services (DVS) trust framework.

These DVS providers are in the process of rearranging partnerships, offering support to relying parties and generally preparing for what could be the so-called ‘killer app’ for adoption of digital ID in the UK. On this episode, you’ll hear from one of those providers, as the Biometric Update Podcast hosts Emily Hyett, Group Product Manager for Yoti.

Listen to hear what it will be like to use a digital ID when buying booze at a supermarket or a pub, learn insights from a leading UK DVS provider, and explore critical questions around trust and privacy.

Listen on: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:18:09

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Ant International, Visa, Mastercard work to make agentic protocols interoperable 

Ant International, Mastercard and Visa are collaborating on a Know-Your-Agent (KYA) interoperability framework, which a release says is “designed to…

 

Unico acquires biometrics provider Valida, gaining entry into Argentina market

Unico has announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Valida, “an Argentine biometric identity verification platform with an established…

 

KPMG investment in Reality Defender backs hiring spree to fight deepfakes

U.S.-based KPMG LLP has taken a minority stake in deepfake detection developer Reality Defender and plans to integrate its fraud-protecting…

 

Australia expands eSafety powers, doubles penalties in platform accountability push

Australia’s parliament has formally passed the Online Safety Amendment (Strengthening Enforcement for the Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2026, granting…

 

Accredited testing lab options grow as IAD providers seek edge in burgeoning market

Biometrics providers have responded to the surge of fraud attacks bypassing liveness checks altogether with a flood of injection attack…

 

Public sector joins digital identity export market as countries package DPI capacity

Countries across the Global South are no longer just building digital public infrastructure (DPI). They are beginning to export it….

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometric Update Podcast

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events