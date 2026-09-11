Digital ID for alcohol sales is coming to the UK: hear what it means for the identity sector

For about two years now, leaders in the UK have been promising that, soon, people will be able to use a digital ID to prove their age when buying alcohol. In late 2024, Peter Kyle, the Technology Secretary at the time, proclaimed that, “by next Christmas, you won’t need to carry a wallet or risk losing important documents when heading out to celebrate.”

Almost two years later, the changes to the Mandatory Licensing Conditions for alcohol sales in the UK that would make that possible are finally on the verge of happening. The government has approved the bill, and sources say they expect it to be signed into law this week or next.

That means a massive opportunity for the UK biometrics and identity sector. While some questions remain about how everything will work, it’s been made clear that the only digital IDs that can be used to buy booze are those from providers that have been certified under the Digital Verification Services (DVS) trust framework.

These DVS providers are in the process of rearranging partnerships, offering support to relying parties and generally preparing for what could be the so-called ‘killer app’ for adoption of digital ID in the UK. On this episode, you’ll hear from one of those providers, as the Biometric Update Podcast hosts Emily Hyett, Group Product Manager for Yoti.

Listen to hear what it will be like to use a digital ID when buying booze at a supermarket or a pub, learn insights from a leading UK DVS provider, and explore critical questions around trust and privacy.

Listen on: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

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Article Topics

age verification | Biometric Update Podcast | digital verification service (DVS) | retail biometrics | UK age verification | UK digital ID | Yoti