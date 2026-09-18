Digital wallets challenge age check market to change

The adoption of digital wallets and mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) comes with an opportunity for people to complete online age checks through selective disclosure. But where does that leave other age assurance technologies, like facial age estimation or age inference?

The question was posed to a panel of experts convened from across the age assurance ecosystem by Biometric Update to go “Inside the Age Assurance & Digital Age Credentials Market” in a webinar this week.

“Yes, I think there’s a durable future here, though I’d agree the shape of it shifts over time. A few reasons estimation and inference stay relevant even as wallets mature,” Innovatrics Solutions Manager – Identity Verification Deepak Sharma.

Coverage needs to include not just issuance but acceptance by platforms. “That’s a lot of minors themselves, who are often slow to get any government-issued credential at all, digital or physical. If your platform has users worldwide, you can’t wait for 100 percent wallet coverage to solve age assurance.

Also, in many use cases it is better for no identity credential to be involved, for instance to support anonymous age checks, such as for adult sites. “Facial estimation with nothing stored is actually more private in that sense — no credential, no identity, just an age signal.

“So my honest expectation is that relevance shifts, but it doesn’t disappear,” Sharma says. “Where wallets reach real critical mass, they’ll likely become the fast, preferred path for users who have them. But estimation and biometric methods remain the layer that covers everyone else, and that serves use cases where users don’t want a full identity check in the first place. That’s exactly the kind of layered system we build for – one that can accept a wallet attestation today, without depending on it being the only answer.”

Shufti Senior Product Marketing Manager Daniela Marin agrees. “Wallets and digital credentials will become a very important part of the ecosystem, but they will not cover every user, market or use case. Adoption will be uneven, not everyone will have an eligible wallet, and some journeys will still require alternative methods,” she argues.

“So I think the future of independent age assurance is not about competing with wallets. It is about orchestrating between multiple trusted methods; wallets where available, and age estimation, authoritative databases or document verification where they are not.

“The value providers offer will shift from owning one method to helping customers apply the right method for the right user and level of risk.”

Business readiness highly variable

Gataca CEO Irene Hernandez, Sharma and Marin joined Goode Intelligence CEO and Principal Analyst Alan Goode, Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) CEO Tony Allen and Biometric Update’s Joel McConvey on the webinar for a panel discussion and a series of presentations and technology demonstrations.

Some online businesses come to the conversation with a solid understanding of what kind of technology they need, panelists said. Midsize companies that are less likely to face imminent action from regulators for non-compliance with age assurance regulations tend to be more concerned with price, and need more consultative support to determine the right technology to meet their needs.

Those that are clear about the outcomes they need to reach are starting from a good place, Marin says.

Digital wallets in general and EUDI Wallets in particular will continue to have an expanding impact on the age assurance market, but progress on issuing credentials to and accepting them from wallets varies significantly from country to country, even within the EU.

The impact of digital wallets is also explored in-depth in the “2026 Age Assurance & Digital Age Credentials Market Report” from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence.

Now for the hard part

Another good question from the audience asked about the need to continuously check that initial access by an adult was later transferred to a minor.

“This is the hardest problem on the table,” Hernandez writes. “Age assurance answers a question at a moment, and the moment passes.

“Three things help, roughly in order of how much. Binding age proofs to a phone and its holder rather than to a session or a web browser. Under eIDAS 2.0, every presentation from a wallet requires user authentication at the secure element, so the answer is re-established at each use.

“Re-assure on events for account-base services. A new device, a new network, a change in session behaviour, a different payment instrument: those are the moments worth a check. Regulated operators already run this engine for payment fraud and AML.

“Keep re-assurance passive with passkeys wherever possible. A low friction check on a high risk event is tolerated by users in a way that a second document scan never is.

“And the part worth saying out loud: a child who picks up a parent’s unlocked, already authenticated device defeats all three. The standard a regulator can fairly hold an operator to is whether it detected and acted on the signals available to it, not whether it made circumvention impossible.”

And if digital identity wallets and operating systems provided by Big Tech are going to sit in the middle of each age assurance interaction, Age Verification Providers Association’s (AVPA’s) ED Iain Corby asks if perhaps “Double-Blind” processes should really be “Triple-Blind.”

“Yes, and it has to be an architectural property of every reputable vendor rather than a promise in a privacy policy Hernandez answers. “Double blind removed the issuer and the verifier from each other’s view. Similarly, neither a wallet nor the operating system, as intermediaries, should be able to trace user behaviour at all.”

“The harder problem is the one that follows, and the sector has not solved it. If you delete every identifiable trace of a transaction, how do you prove, as an operator or as an intermediary, that you performed the age check correctly when it is disputed? Unlinkability and auditability pull against each other, and both are legal duties. What is missing is agreement on the evidential standard itself. That is the work the industry should be doing now, and it matters more than adding another verification method.”

Don’t fear the friction

When asked what organizations fear as the biggest point of friction in the process for customers, Sharma responds that the ID document uploads are usually the point of greatest friction.

Think about what you’re actually asking someone to do: go find a physical ID or passport, make sure it’s not expired, photograph it clearly, and hope the system reads it correctly. That’s naturally a heavier step than a quick face scan,” Sharma responds.

“But it’s worth saying, that friction is often there for a good reason. A document check is the most definitive way to confirm someone’s age when a face estimate comes back borderline, and for the highest risk use cases, that extra step is exactly what gives a platform real confidence in the decision, not just a best guess. The key is not asking for it unnecessarily. A few things do make that step harder than it needs to be, though: not every ID format is accepted, an older or worn card can fail the check, and the maturity of the reading system matters a lot. A weaker engine misreads valid documents more often, which just feels like the platform is broken.

“That’s why at Innovatrics, we treat the ID check as a fallback rather than the default. Most users go through our selfie based face check, a couple of seconds, nothing to find or type, and it can return just an age estimate with nothing stored, which is actually a nice privacy trade off too. The document step is still there, but only for the cases that genuinely need that extra layer of certainty. So the friction isn’t something to eliminate, it’s something to place carefully, only where it earns its keep, and that’s really the design philosophy behind our whole platform.”

Shufti’s Marin sees the fear of friction a little differently.

“In practice, customers are usually less concerned about one specific verification method and more concerned about how much time, effort and interruption it adds to the user journey. The biggest friction points tend to be unnecessary steps, repeated capture attempts, redirects, or asking a user for a document when a lighter-touch method would have been sufficient,” she writes.

“That is why speed and proportionality matter so much. With Shufti, document verification, facial verification and document-free electronic identity verification using authoritative sources (eIDV) flows can complete in under 15 seconds, while our age estimation inference itself takes around 500 milliseconds, with the full age-assurance decision typically returned within a few seconds once liveness and fraud checks are included.

“So the objective is to make verification as seamless as possible for legitimate users: start with the least intrusive method that provides sufficient assurance, and only step up to a stronger method when the risk or regulatory requirement justifies it.”

Article Topics

age verification | biometric age estimation | digital wallets | Gataca | Goode Intelligence | Innovatrics | mDL (mobile driver's license) | Shufti