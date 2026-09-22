FB pixel

EDOTCO invests $10M to expand Sri Lanka digital infrastructure

Investment expands shared connectivity and power infrastructure for Sri Lanka’s digital economy.
| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Categories Biometrics News  |  ID for All
EDOTCO invests $10M to expand Sri Lanka digital infrastructure
 

EDOTCO Services Lanka Ltd. has entered into a $10 million investment agreement with the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI) to enhance the country’s shared digital infrastructure, coinciding with the company’s 10th anniversary in Sri Lanka.

The investment adds shared connectivity and power infrastructure beneath Sri Lanka’s broader digital government buildout, including the national push toward digital identity and online public services.

This investment underscores EDOTCO’s confidence in the long-term growth and digital prospects of the nation, EDOTCO Sri Lanka Country Managing Director Gayan Koralage said. “Our next decade is about building digital infrastructure platforms that will enable future technologies, stronger economic growth, and greater digital inclusion.” Over the next 30 months, the company plans to deploy 130 macro towers, 300 multi-purpose smart lamp poles, and 650 energy sites, to notably improve network deployment, nationwide coverage, and infrastructure sharing among mobile network operators.

As Sri Lanka’s first licensed Infrastructure Provider, EDOTCO is growing beyond smart lamp poles and energy solutions to include a wider range of shared digital infrastructure, according to Koralage.

The license allows the company to develop and operate various infrastructure components, including macro towers, antenna structures, and data centers, thereby boosting its capacity to meet the growing digital needs of the country, he said.

This investment and the expansion of EDOTCO’s infrastructure capabilities position the company to contribute to Sri Lanka’s Digital Economy Blueprint, facilitating infrastructure sharing and advancing next-generation connectivity.

Since its start in July 2016, EDOTCO Sri Lanka has invested $30 million in telecommunications infrastructure, deploying over 950 smart lamp poles and nearly 800 energy sites, which have strengthened network performance and digital connectivity. The company has established long-term partnerships with MNOs, municipal councils, and government stakeholders, supporting shared infrastructure development and job creation.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

RealSense spinning out face biometrics business amid $500M acquisition

RealSense has divested the computer vision for industrial robotics portion of its business and will turn its focus to biometric…

 

Philippines clears Unisys-backed $40M PPP for digital national ID upgrade

The Philippines government has approved a public‑private partnership (PPP) to modernize the country’s national ID system. The decision clears the…

 

Who verifies the verifier? Indicio on the race to give AI agents an identity

The agentic commerce boom analysts have forecast can’t happen safely on today’s infrastructure, according to a whitepaper from Seattle-based decentralized…

 

Saint Lucia sandbox tests next phase of Caribbean digital ID adoption

Saint Lucia has announced the development of a legal framework for a cross-sector regulatory sandbox that would allow digital ID…

 

Toss pauses overseas IPO to weigh market value, adapt to increased oversight

The parent company of South Korean firm Toss is delaying its U.S. IPO and putting on hold its plan to…

 

Amazon and Ring seek dismissal of Familiar Faces biometric privacy lawsuit

Amazon and Ring are asking a federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action over Ring’s controversial Familiar Faces facial…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometric Update Podcast

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events