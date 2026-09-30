Entrust, MK Group expand partnership on government identity programs

Entrust and Vietnam‑based MK Group have expanded their partnership to pursue government identity and credential projects, including electronic passports and national ID cards.

The agreement brings together Entrust’s credential issuance and identity-security technology with MK Group’s smart-card manufacturing and implementation capabilities.

The companies have previously worked together on government identity programs in Asia-Pacific, including Vietnam’s rollout of chip-based national ID cards with embedded biometrics. Entrust supplied issuance systems and software for the program alongside MK Group.

“Entrust and MK Group have collaborated successfully on citizen ID programs in the Asia-Pacific region, and this partnership will promote our collaboration on government ID opportunities where we can add value together.”

MK Group founder and CEO Nguyen Trong Khang says the partnership is intended to combine trusted technologies with local implementation and manufacturing capabilities.

The partnership provides a framework for both firms to pursue government identity opportunities across national ID, passport and related credential programs.

Article Topics

Entrust | government purchasing | identity document | MK Group | national ID