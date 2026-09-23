Equs emerges from stealth with open-source credential SDK for AI agents

Equs is moving out of stealth with the release of an open-source software development kit for digital credentials.

The Apache 2.0-licensed SDK is intended for applications to issue, hold, present, and verify credentials for individuals, organizations, and AI agents.

Equs is a subsidiary of Blockchains, Inc. focused on digital identity, private AI, and trust infrastructure for systems in which agents act on behalf of people and businesses.

The SDK combines several credential formats and exchange protocols in a single Rust core.

It supports Selective Disclosure JSON Web Token-based credentials, the W3C Verifiable Credentials Data Model, and protocols for issuing and presenting credentials.

The initial release also includes support for X.509 certificates, several decentralized identifier methods, and wrappers for Node.js, web applications, Android, and iOS.

The SDK’s main agent-focused feature is experimental support for delegated SD-JWT credentials.

The format lets a credential holder authorize another party to perform specified actions, with the delegation recorded in a cryptographically verifiable form.

A verifier can follow the chain back to confirm that each delegation was signed with the appropriate key.

The capability is designed to support use with Google’s Agent Payments Protocol because AP2 uses signed credentials to record what a user authorized an agent to purchase.

Delegated SD-JWT remains an Internet-Draft. The approach fits the delegated identity model taking shape around agentic commerce.

Cryptographic verification can show who issued a credential, who delegated authority, and whether the signed information was altered.

Blockchains founder Jeffrey Berns is also the founder of Equs. The companies share several members of their leadership and product teams, including those who worked on Blockchains’ earlier identity projects.

In a submission to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2019, Blockchains described developing an Ethereum-based platform combining private-key management, digital assets, self-sovereign identity, and reputation.

Alex Tweeddale leads the Equs digital credentials product after approximately four and a half years at cheqd, where he worked on decentralized identity and trust infrastructure.

Sandy Carter became Equs CEO in July. Her previous roles include executive positions at IBM and Amazon Web Services and senior leadership at decentralized identity provider Unstoppable Domains.

Equs has also completed an initial limited beta of Equs X, a personal AI product intended to let users control what information enters the system and when the AI can access it.

The company has completed initial testing, describes the product as launching soon, and directs prospective users to a waitlist.

Equs has not identified production customers or organizations using the SDK to authorize AI agents.

The significance of its technology will depend on commercial integrations that show its delegation and privacy controls work outside an early-stage implementation.

Article Topics

Blockchains | digital identity | Equs | Inc. | startup | verifiable credentials