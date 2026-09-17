Estonia’s e‑Residency programme sees record growth in business creation

New data from Estonia’s e‑Residency programme shows a sharp increase in company formation. Most businesses were founded by entrepreneurs who joined the scheme recently.

Eight out of ten new e‑resident companies are created by people who became e‑residents in the same or previous year, and the process of starting a business is becoming faster. Estonia’s e-Residency program enables foreign nationals access to services such as company formation, banking, payment processing and taxation.

So far in 2026, e‑residents have established more than 4,200 companies, which is an average of 600 per month. That represents a 36 percent increase compared with the same period in 2025, and a 47 percent increase compared with 2024.

Estonia has welcomed 9,000 new e‑residents this year, and of those who joined in the first two months, 34 percent have already started a business. Since its launch, e‑Residency has contributed €467 million (US$536 million) to Estonia’s economy.

The programme has generated €57.6 million ($62 million) in direct income for the state in the first seven months of 2026, including €35.3 million ($38 million) in labour taxes, €19.5 million ($21 million) in dividend tax and €2.8 million ($3 million) in state fees.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Industry Erkki Keldo said e‑Residency has become one of Estonia’s strongest tools for attracting international business. “e-Residency allows entrepreneurs from around the world to choose Estonia as their home for business and brings companies and income to our economy that would otherwise go elsewhere,” he said.

“Alongside this, the demand for Estonian accounting, tax, legal and other business services is growing, giving our companies new clients and the opportunity to grow in the global market.”

Liina Vahtras, Head of e‑Residency, said the programme is targeting foreign entrepreneurs with growth ambitions. “Already, almost every second Estonian startup is associated with an e‑resident, and the value of attracting international talent to our business ecosystem is becoming increasingly important,” she said, adding that faster company establishment means quicker impact on the economy and immediate demand for local services.

Service providers are also benefiting. In 2025, e‑residents purchased more than €18 million ($20.9 million) in business services from Estonian firms on the official e‑Residency Marketplace, with turnover rising 17 percent year‑on‑year. For some providers, servicing e‑residents accounts for up to 80–100 percent of their business.

Since its inception, more than 144,000 people from 187 countries have become e‑residents of Estonia, founding or co‑founding over 43,600 companies. Roughly one in five new Estonian companies each year is established by an e‑resident. The programme is implemented by the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency.

A planned transition to remote biometric identity verification for e-Residency could generate an additional 3 to 9 million euros ($3.5 to $10.7 million) in tax revenue each year, according to the government.

Estonia makes Tallinn a portal to future-proofing

Estonia’s capital has become a focal point for European discussions on the future of digital public services.

With its long experience in electronic identification, Tallinn provided the setting for meetings of the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) and the EU Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA).

The sessions focused on aligning technical rules before digital identity systems are deployed at scale. Clear standards are seen as vital for companies planning products, for governments seeking interoperability, and for users who need portable credentials without compromising privacy or trust.

ENISA’s agenda covered the rollout of the European Digital Identity Wallet, the proposed European Business Wallet, links between the identity framework and the Cyber Resilience Act, and the future of trust services. Post‑quantum cryptography was also discussed.

By hosting both forums in the same week, Tallinn placed Estonia’s digital policy community at the center of European debates that will shape how digital identity operates in practice. Officials noted that technical standards are becoming increasingly important for economic growth as well as public trust.

Article Topics

digital government | digital ID | Estonia