The European Commission adopted the EU KIDS Act on Thursday as expected, setting new age minimums for access to social media and putting the burden of proof that appropriate age and safety controls are in place on platforms. The Act would significantly expand demand for age assurance in the EU, but how much of an opportunity it represents for age verification and age estimation providers is uncertain, given the various options the EU is promoting.

French President Emmanuel Macron was among the leading voices advocating for a bloc-wide approach to avoid fragmentation, and maybe to find a way around a domestic constitutional barrier.

The Act’s colloquial name is an acronym; its official title is “EU Keeping Internet Digital Spaces Accountable and Trustworthy.”

It sets a minimum age for social media services and video-sharing platforms to process the data of minors at 13, and for young people to sign up for such services at 15. The Act calls the restrictions a “delay.”

Children between 13 and 15 would be able to hold “mini accounts” accessed through their parents’. Specific child-friendly video-sharing services can be used by children between 3 and 13 years old through accounts managed by their parents or guardians.

The Act requires both online services and app stores to perform age checks. The announcement suggests using the EU age verification app, and that by avoiding storing biometrics or ID documents, it provides the highest possible privacy safeguards. The age assurance technology used must be highly effective, based on standards and criteria set out in the EU Age Verification Scheme.

Ultimately, the EU is headed towards a system in which EU Digital Identity Wallets are the first option for online age and attribute claims.

The legislative proposal also introduces safety-by-design requirements for any social media services, video sharing, online video games, AI companions and chatbots used by people under 18 years old.

Investigations under the Act could be fast-tracked to 90 days to speed up enforcement.

Some in the tech sector are not happy with the proposal: the European arm of the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) warns that the proposal does not specify how the good ideas the proposal contains in theory will work in practice. Family relationships would have to be verified. Europeans would be forced to share “sensitive personal information to participate in digital life,” the CCIA Europe says.

The proposed Act will still be subject to negotiations with European Council and Parliament before it is adopted. The announcement makes clear, however, that the EC wants the legislation “adopted swiftly.”

Article Topics

age verification | EU age verification | EU Digital Identity Wallet | EU KIDS Act | European Commission | legislation