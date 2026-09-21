EU points to eDelivery as model for open-source sovereignty push

On September 18, the European Commission had a message for Europe’s eDelivery community: pay attention to the new EU Open Source Strategy.

The connection is broader than open-source software. The Commission is pointing to eDelivery as an example of infrastructure designed around open specifications, interoperability and multiple implementations, a model it now wants to extend across software, cloud and AI.

The model, already running

Long before the new strategy, the Commission had been developing its Digital Building Blocks: reusable solutions and common technical frameworks governments and businesses can use to build interoperable digital services. They include eID for electronic identification, eSignature, eInvoicing, the Once-Only Technical System for cross-border procedures and the European Digital Identity Wallet.

eDelivery provides the infrastructure for securely exchanging electronic data between systems. Rather than creating a single centralized European platform, it provides technical specifications, software, conformance testing and other supporting services. Open-source and commercial implementations can coexist.

The model is already in use. Denmark has adapted eDelivery for healthcare messaging and digital bookkeeping, Norway for public-sector digital interaction, and Slovenia’s Supreme Court for electronic delivery of judicial documents, using its own open-source, eDelivery-conformant software, Laurentius.

As of a March 24 update, the Commission’s eDelivery dashboard tracked 98 initiatives: 77 Pan-European ecosystems, 11 national and 10 service-provision projects. The infrastructure is also used by the Once-Only Technical System, e-CODEX for judicial exchange, Import Control System 2 for customs, and Peppol e-invoicing.

The Commission has committed €2 million annually for 2026 and 2027 to eDelivery, covering specifications, software maintenance, conformance testing, PKI and SML services and deployment support. It has tied the funding to technological sovereignty and resilience.

A much bigger package

The Commission broadened that approach on June 3 with its European Technological Sovereignty Package, covering chips, infrastructure, software, cloud and AI. The package bundles Chips Act 2.0, the Cloud and AI Development Act, the EU Open Source Strategy and a Strategic Roadmap for Digitalisation and AI in Energy.

The Commission says Europe has more than three million open-source contributors, but remains heavily reliant on non-EU providers across software, cloud, AI and infrastructure.

The strategy extends beyond funding development and publishing code. It includes measures covering security, standardization, procurement, maintenance, commercialization and adoption, with support for businesses built around open-source technology.

That helps explain why the Commission is pointing to eDelivery. It already has open specifications, coexisting open-source and commercial implementations, multiple conformant providers, and sustained public funding. That is why the Commission calls ecosystems built on it a “living example” of open-by-design digitalization.

The point isn’t eliminating commercial vendors; it’s making sure no single implementation or provider becomes a chokepoint.

Sovereignty beyond software

Similar concerns are shaping how Europe buys and screens infrastructure.

In April, the Commission awarded four contracts letting EU institutions procure up to €180 million in sovereign-cloud services over six years, saying a multi-provider approach would diversify supply and avoid lock-in.

A month later, the Dutch government blocked U.S.-based Kyndryl’s proposed acquisition of Dutch provider Solvinity, which runs infrastructure behind DigiD, the Netherlands’ national digital identity system.

The measures address dependency from different directions: procurement can diversify government suppliers, investment screening can limit foreign control of critical infrastructure, and open specifications can make providers easier to replace.

That last point is the real shift in what “sovereignty” means here. It is no longer only about where data is stored, but about control of the infrastructure that processes and moves it.

What happens next

Setting a strategy is the easy part. Open-source projects still need long-term funding and maintenance. European technology needs businesses that can actually commercialize and scale it. Procurement rules need to give those alternatives a real path into government systems, and agencies need the capacity to evaluate and deploy them.

Open source brings its own dependency risks, too. Components need to be identified, secured and maintained, while national solutions still need common standards to interoperate.

The Commission’s answer so far is procurement guidance, maintenance mechanisms, support for open-source businesses and tools such as the existing EU Open Source Solutions Catalogue, intended to make European alternatives easier to discover and reuse. The test will be whether those measures lead to broader adoption: more implementations, more conformant providers and more critical public infrastructure that is not dependent on a single vendor.

Article Topics

Europe | European Commission | identity infrastructure | interoperability | open source | tech sovereignty