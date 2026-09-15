EU to propose tiered social media age restrictions for under-15s

The governing body of the European Union is moving ahead on a proposal to set a minimum legal age of 15 for using social media platforms. Politico reports that the European Commission will propose new rules to limit access to social media and video-sharing platforms for those under 15 years of age.

Expected Thursday, the EU KIDS Act will establish age restrictions, but also include requirements for safety by design. The proposal “aims to create a tiered system for accessing social media under parental supervision before age 15,” wherein content is progressively accessible at different ages, and there are limits on contact with strangers and screen times.

The accompanying new enforcement architecture follows the models of the Digital Services Act and the Artificial Intelligence Act, including supervisory fees to be paid by the highest-risk companies, intended to cover the costs of enforcement.

Proposal answers Macron’s call

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been a vocal advocate for online safety laws and age assurance requirements for social media platforms, and began facing more pressure to act on a bloc-wide solution after France’s national law covering social media was put on hold by a Constitutional Council over free speech concerns.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in particular, urged von der Leyen to pursue a unified position across member states on a minimum age for social media, as Austria, Denmark, France, Greece and Spain all pursue laws at the national level, creating the possibility for fragmented regulations across the bloc.

The Commission has encouraged EU member states to adopt its white-label age verification app, but the incoming EU Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet) program looks likely to reorient the sector towards a wallet-based model – albeit slowly.

Regulations also target AI chatbots, video game platforms

TikTok, Instagram, X and other large social media platforms have become regulatory targets due to rising concerns from parents, educators and kids themselves about the potential mental health risks the platforms present for kids. Meta has faced major legal consequences in the U.S. over how its platforms have failed to protect minors. New studies are emerging showing a correlation between short-form video consumption and negative cognitive changes.

However, while social platforms have become the biggest targets, they are not the only services to face the regulator’s whip. The EU’s proposal also applies to video-sharing platforms, online games (they’re looking at you, Roblox), AI chatbots and AI companions.

Per the report, the text is still subject to change ahead of its formal presentation on Thursday and will have to be negotiated with European governments and members of the European Parliament afterward. Von der Leyen is expected to present more details in her State of the European Union speech to parliament members in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | chatbots | EU age verification | EU KIDS Act | gaming | legislation | social media