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Europe’s digital ID wallets move from pilots to public rollout

Romania launches ROWallet, Albania updates digital identity law and Moldova expands banking integration as Europe's wallet ecosystem takes shape
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services
Europe’s digital ID wallets move from pilots to public rollout
 

Digital identity wallets are moving from pilot projects into production services across Europe as governments begin launching apps, passing enabling legislation and integrating wallets into banking and public administration.

In Romania, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has unveiled ROWallet, the country’s first official digital identity wallet. Available on iPhone and Android, it will allow citizens to store IDs, driver’s licenses and diplomas on their phones. A phased rollout begins in October, with full launch scheduled for January 2027.

Albania has introduced a new law on electronic identification that defines the digital wallet as a platform for managing documents, accessing services and signing electronically. In force since June, the law expands trust services and aligns with the EU’s eIDAS regulation, aiming to strengthen security and support integration with European systems.

In Moldova, FinComBank and Moldindconbank are the first banks to integrate the government’s EVO wallet, which enables customers to verify identity by scanning a QR code. Officials say this represents the first use of the national digital ID infrastructure in the private sector. The plan is to expand from 20 services currently to 200 next year.

Italy has approved national guidelines and an experimental framework for its IT Wallet, with technical specifications to be drafted and updated during the trial phase. Full alignment with EU rules is the stated goal.

Germany is working toward a January 2027 deadline, expanding pilots and developer engagement. Despite concerns over technical complexity and legislative delays, the government has allocated €79.3 million (US$91 million) to the project through 2026 and insists the rollout remains on track.

These developments show Europe’s digital ID wallets are progressing past the testing phase into real-world use. Governments are putting them to use in reducing bureaucracy, securing transactions, and enabling citizens to access services and banking with greater trust and efficiency.

Private sector prepares for wallet economy

Mastercard‘s Lighthouse accelerator also reflects growing commercial interest in Europe’s digital identity wallets. Among this year’s participants is Finland’s Authbound, which develops tools to help businesses integrate the EU Digital Identity Wallet. Other participants include WhiteBridge AI, focused on identity fraud protection, and Neumetria, which is building identity-aware AI capabilities for financial services.

Europe’s digital identity wallet effort is entering an implementation phase. The focus is shifting from pilots and technical specifications to legislation, production deployments and integration with banking and public services.

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