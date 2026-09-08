Evrotrust, Trustfull combine pre-KYC fraud intelligence with IDV

Evrotrust and Trustfull have formed a strategic partnership to combine pre-KYC digital risk intelligence with identity verification, allowing organizations to assess fraud indicators before formal customer verification begins.

Both partners described the deal as a “strategic partnership” intended to balance strict identity compliance with proactive fraud detection across the digital onboarding lifecycle. This is a growing operational challenge faced by financial institutions, telecommunications providers, and public sector bodies, which they are targeting.

Within the framework of the partnership, Qualified Trust Service Provider Evrotrust brings its identity verification capabilities already used by over 300 organizations and more than 1.8 million registered users, together with Trustfull’s real-time fraud detection software and hardware.

The combination will allow European organizations to evaluate risk indicators before, during, and after formal identity verification takes place. Trustfull will provide an early-stage protection layer that analyzes hundreds of digital signals from phone numbers, email and IP addresses, and device data, enabling customers to assess potential fraud risks even before a formal KYC process begins.

Lovro Persen, Director of Documents and Fraud at Evrotrust, underscored the importance of understanding the digital risks involved in a transaction early, noting that “Evrotrust’s trusted identity capabilities with Trustfull’s digital intelligence allows us to give customers that broader context while supporting secure digital growth across markets.”

Alex Tonello, SVP Global Partnerships at Trustfull, corroborated Persen, stating that the combination “can help organizations detect risk earlier, focus verification where it is needed most and build stronger fraud controls across the customer journey.”

Among other things, the partnership underscores the growing convergence of identity verification and fraud prevention to form a single integrated risk management layer. This is exemplified in another Trustfull partnership with IDnow for continuous fraud prevention, and Evrotrust’s engagement with Shufti for identity verification and digital signatures.

This partnership also shows that with the expansion of digital public infrastructure, pre-KYC risk assessment is becoming a critical safeguard for organizations operating in regulated sectors.

The deal also aligns with the eIDAS 2.0 regulations, especially as reusable digital IDs become more common across Europe with the imminent full rollout of the EU Digital Identity Wallet initiative. This also suggests that the European framework is increasingly driving digital ID innovation as entities seek to meet compliance requirements.

Article Topics

Evrotrust | fraud prevention | identity verification | KYC | onboarding | Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP) | Trustfull