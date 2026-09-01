FaceTec highlights growing adoption of UR Code biometric credentials

FaceTec says its UR Code biometric credential technology is gaining traction in real-world deployments, with new implementations spanning law enforcement identification, concealed-carry credentials and programs that help identify and return missing vulnerable people.

UR Codes are designed to enable offline identity verification using digitally signed biometric and identity data embedded in standard QR codes.

Binding people to credentials through biometrics, UR Codes embed digitally signed facial biometric and identity data in standard QR codes, allowing users to prove their identity, age or access rights both in person and remotely.

Use cases described in the update include deployments by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, which upgraded its standard Deputy ID cards with UR Codes; and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, which assigns UR Codes to retired officers legally carrying concealed firearms.

Another critical deployment supports non-profit Project Lifesaver International, which has added UR Code labels to locator bracelets, clothing, and footwear worn by those with cognitive conditions such as dementia, for easy tracking and identity verification so they can be found and taken home safely.

FaceTec has also proposed the technology for healthcare, where biometrically bound QR credentials could reduce patient misidentification and medical identity fraud.

While the latest deployments span law enforcement and public safety, they also illustrate FaceTec’s longer-term vision for UR Codes. The company has positioned the technology as a low-cost bridge between today’s physical identity documents and future digital credentials, arguing that governments can strengthen existing credentials by adding biometrically bound QR codes rather than replacing entire credential systems.

UR Codes cryptographically bind verified identity attributes to a user’s facial biometric, allowing a live face scan to be matched against data stored directly in the code. Digital signatures prevent tampering without requiring server retrieval, while scans can be tokenized and time-stamped for auditing.

The tech offers functionality across Android, iOS (via the Scan & Match app), and desktop hardware. Facetec will be presenting its UR Codes solution this week at Identity Week 2026.

The Nevada-based company says its intellectual property portfolio now includes 50 granted patents, with another 50 applications pending.

Article Topics

biometric binding | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | face biometrics | FaceTec | QR code | UR Codes