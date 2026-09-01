FB pixel

FaceTec highlights growing adoption of UR Code biometric credentials

Biometric QR credentials moving beyond pilots into law enforcement, healthcare and vulnerable-person identification
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
FaceTec highlights growing adoption of UR Code biometric credentials
 

FaceTec says its UR Code biometric credential technology is gaining traction in real-world deployments, with new implementations spanning law enforcement identification, concealed-carry credentials and programs that help identify and return missing vulnerable people.

UR Codes are designed to enable offline identity verification using digitally signed biometric and identity data embedded in standard QR codes.

Binding people to credentials through biometrics, UR Codes embed digitally signed facial biometric and identity data in standard QR codes, allowing users to prove their identity, age or access rights both in person and remotely.

Use cases described in the update include deployments by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, which upgraded its standard Deputy ID cards with UR Codes; and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, which assigns UR Codes to retired officers legally carrying concealed firearms.

Another critical deployment supports non-profit Project Lifesaver International, which has added UR Code labels to locator bracelets, clothing, and footwear worn by those with cognitive conditions such as dementia, for easy tracking and identity verification so they can be found and taken home safely.

FaceTec has also proposed the technology for healthcare, where biometrically bound QR credentials could reduce patient misidentification and medical identity fraud.

While the latest deployments span law enforcement and public safety, they also illustrate FaceTec’s longer-term vision for UR Codes. The company has positioned the technology as a low-cost bridge between today’s physical identity documents and future digital credentials, arguing that governments can strengthen existing credentials by adding biometrically bound QR codes rather than replacing entire credential systems.

UR Codes cryptographically bind verified identity attributes to a user’s facial biometric, allowing a live face scan to be matched against data stored directly in the code. Digital signatures prevent tampering without requiring server retrieval, while scans can be tokenized and time-stamped for auditing.

The tech offers functionality across Android, iOS (via the Scan & Match app), and desktop hardware. Facetec will be presenting its UR Codes solution this week at Identity Week 2026.

The Nevada-based company says its intellectual property portfolio now includes 50 granted patents, with another 50 applications pending.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

US House intelligence report urges CBP to use land border biometrics to ‘build profiles’

Twenty-five years after the 9/11 Commission called for a biometric system capable of tracking foreign nationals entering and leaving the…

 

Verifiable LEI model answers who sent an AI agent, what it can do, and for how long

An article from Alexandre Kech, CEO of the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), explores how a trust layer of…

 

Semlex to face criminal trial in Belgium over Congo passport scandal

Semlex, the Belgian company that produced biometric passports for the Democratic Republic of Congo, will stand trial in Brussels. Fourteen…

 

ROC completes acquisition of ZTC, integrates advanced forensic capabilities

U.S. biometrics and computer vision provider ROC has completed its acquisition of Zuccaro Technical Consulting LLC (ZTC), which now operates…

 

Northern Territory brings Australia closer to nationwide mDL rollout

Australia’s mobile driver’s license (mDL) map continues to fill in, with the Northern Territory being the latest jurisdiction to commit…

 

White House makes Login.gov mandate final with two-year governmentwide rollout

The White House has finalized its plan to make Login.gov the universal sign-on for most public-facing federal services, converting a…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometric Update Podcast

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events