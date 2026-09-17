False FRT match prompts lawsuit from Tennessee woman who spent six months in jail

Angela Lipps of Elizabethton, Tennessee has filed a lawsuit against the City of Fargo, North Dakota and Police Detective Lucas Heck, after being falsely identified and arrested after allegedly being falsely identified through a facial recognition search and subsequently arrested

“In July 2025, Angela Lipps was surrounded by armed agents and forcibly taken from her town in Tennessee,” reads the lawsuit. “Lipps had no idea why she was being taken into custody or what would happen to her. She would spend the next six months in jail facing charges of bank theft in North Dakota.”

Lipps’ arrest and imprisonment left her understandably traumatized. Per the lawsuit, “while in custody, she was denied basic care, such as her medications and her dentures. When she was released, she found that her residence, car, and personal property were lost while she was absent. Since the incident, she lives in fear that she will be abducted again and has been left with the knowledge that even though she was innocent, she is not safe.”

The complaint filed with a U.S. District Court for North Dakota, Eastern Division, accuses the defendants of Fourth Amendment violations involving unlawful seizure and arrest, Fourteenth Amendment violations of due process, civil rights violations, false arrest and imprisonment, and malicious prosecution.

Lawsuit says detective failed to corroborate facial recognition lead

The complaint centers on facial recognition being used to support Lipps’ arrest without independent corroboration. It states that “Lipps had never been to North Dakota. Lipps did not commit the bank theft that police were investigating. Lipps did not look like the suspect captured on surveillance video. Lipps had no transactions, records, or other materials suggesting that she was in North Dakota or had anything to do with the thefts. No witnesses from the banks identified Lipps as a potential suspect.”

The complaint alleges Heck relied on the facial recognition result in seeking an arrest warrant without corroborating it with other evidence. Lipps was living roughly 1,200 miles away in Tennessee and, according to the filing, had no records, transactions or witness identifications connecting her to the thefts.

Facial recognition matches are intended to serve as investigative leads rather than positive identifications. The complaint notes that policies used by West Fargo and the State of North Dakota prohibit officers from relying exclusively on facial recognition results.

The filing casts a measure of stern judgment on facial recognition tech as used by law enforcement, echoing concerns that other wrongfully identified individuals – in the U.S., primarily Black people – have raised over how the tool functions in that context.

“Indeed, it has been well-known that AI facial recognition technology has shortcomings and often produces false positives. Vendors of AI recognition facial technology have disclaimers on their products noting that the results should not be relied upon and that potential leads must be corroborated with other evidence. Numerous stories have circulated throughout the country of people wrongly identified and arrested due to false positives generated by AI facial recognition technology. Police policies, including for West Fargo and the State of North Dakota, prohibit officers from relying exclusively on AI facial recognition results.”

The technology used to identify Lipps was provided by Clearview AI and licensed to the West Fargo Police Department, which says it has received “numerous requests” from the Fargo force to use its facial recognition equipment.

Complaint seeks punitive damages over arrest and prosecution

The complaint seeks punitive damages and attorneys’ fees from Heck personally, along with damages from the City of Fargo.

“Heck sought the criminal prosecution of Lipps despite the absence of evidence supporting probable cause that Lipps committed the alleged crimes,” the complaint reads. “Heck sought the criminal prosecution without probable cause maliciously and in deliberate disregard to Lipps’s rights.”

Lipps is seeking $10 million in damages, arguing that her arrest and six months in custody resulted from an uncorroborated facial recognition lead that should never have been treated as sufficient evidence of her identity.

Article Topics

biometric matching | biometrics | facial recognition | false arrest | lawsuits | North Dakota | United States