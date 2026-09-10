Feedzai to help secure Canada’s real-time payments launch

Peoples Group has announced a partnership with fraud‑prevention firm Feedzai to strengthen defenses ahead of Canada’s Real‑Time Rail (RTR) rollout later this year.

Feedzai’s AI‑driven risk‑scoring technology will be integrated into the Vancouver-based company’s transaction systems to support instant settlement and meet evolving regulatory requirements.

RTR will enable payments to clear and settle within seconds, operating continuously around the clock. It’s scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2026. Peoples Group said the shift to an “always‑on” environment requires new safeguards, as traditional settlement delays that helped intercept unauthorized transfers will no longer exist.

“Trust is critical to driving adoption of Canada’s Real-Time Rail, and embedding fraud protection at the transaction level helps all players participate in an instant payments world with greater confidence,” says David Raju, President and CEO of Peoples Group.

“For Canada to thrive, we need strong, innovative fraud detection built around the Real-Time Rail. By integrating Feedzai’s risk-scoring technology, we are bringing the learnings of other real-time systems around the globe to Canada’s modernization journey.”

The modernization effort comes amid consumer concerns about fraud. Payments Canada’s 2025 survey found nearly half of Canadians are interested in real‑time payments, but more than half say fraud worries affect their shopping habits. Peoples Group said the integration of Feedzai’s RiskOps suite will provide immediate, data‑driven protection at the point of transaction.

The rollout will begin with real‑time transaction monitoring and alert management to ensure RTR compliance, before expanding to cover additional payment types and broader financial crime capabilities. The company’s federated learning tool, Feedzai IQ Score, will also be deployed.

“Peoples Group and Feedzai share the goal of creating a world of safer money,” says Nuno Sebastiao, cofounder and CEO of Feedzai. “By combining our proven fraud prevention technology with their modern network, together we will provide the trusted foundation needed to scale secure real-time payments nationwide.”

Peoples Group operates Peoples Bank of Canada and Peoples Trust Company, serving fintechs, credit unions and challenger banks with infrastructure and compliance support across deposits, lending and payments.

Article Topics

AI fraud | Canada | digital payments | Feedzai | fraud prevention