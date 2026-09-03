Fragomen-SICPA JV adds Idemia biometrics to assemble end-to-end identity platform

Less than two months after Fragomen and SICPA launched a joint venture focused on digital identity, the venture is already expanding its ecosystem.

Idemia Public Security (IPS) has joined as a strategic collaboration partner, providing biometric identity verification, authentication and identity-proofing capabilities for selected applications and markets.

The announcement also brings an experienced digital identity executive into the venture. Amit Sharma, formerly Head of Global and Digital Strategy & Ecosystem Growth at IPS, has joined as Managing Director, Digital Identity, helping guide engagement with enterprises and strategic partners.

The speed is notable. Fragomen and SICPA announced the joint venture in July. The addition of IPS shortly afterward provides a clearer picture of the digital identity ecosystem they are assembling and the markets they intend to address.

What is the Fragomen-SICPA joint venture?

The joint venture brings together two companies approaching digital identity from different directions.

Fragomen is one of the world’s largest providers of immigration services, with more than 6,000 professionals across more than 70 offices and services spanning more than 170 countries. Its business sits at the intersection of immigration, employment, regulatory compliance and global workforce mobility. It has also invested in supporting technology, including Nomadic for business travel and immigration compliance and WorkRight for multi-jurisdictional employment verification.

SICPA provides secure identification, traceability and authentication technologies to governments, central banks and other institutions. Best known for technologies used to secure banknotes, the Swiss company has expanded its sovereign technology portfolio into digital identity and secure public services.

SICPA has also participated in the European Wallet Consortium large-scale pilot supporting the EU Digital Identity Wallet and in IATA initiatives exploring interoperable digital identity for travel.

The logic behind the joint venture is complementary. Fragomen brings immigration, compliance and workforce mobility expertise, while SICPA brings secure credentialing, digital identity infrastructure and government experience.

Together, they plan to build an end-to-end, standards-based platform connecting identity verification, document authentication, verifiable credentials, digital wallets and credential lifecycle management. Target markets include workforce mobility, travel and tourism, hospitality, education, identity and access management, document digitalization and humanitarian programs.

IPS now adds another important component: biometrics.

Why Idemia Public Security?

Idemia Public Security provides biometric and identity technologies to more than 600 government, state and federal agencies and organizations, with deployments spanning law enforcement, border management, travel, mobile driver’s licenses and physical and digital access.

Under the collaboration, IPS will provide biometric identity verification, authentication and identity-proofing capabilities for selected applications and markets.

That matters for many of the joint venture’s target use cases. A wallet can store a credential, credential infrastructure can establish who issued it and whether it remains valid, and interoperability standards allow it to be presented across organizations and jurisdictions. But high-assurance transactions also need confidence that the person presenting the credential is its legitimate holder.

Biometrics provides that connection between the digital credential and the individual.

IPS also brings demonstrated biometric performance. Idemia’s latest algorithm ranks among the leading performers in NIST’s Face Recognition Technology Evaluation for 1:N identification, with its July 2026 submission ranking first in several test configurations and among the top performers in border and long-time-lapse evaluations.

For a platform targeting governments, workforce mobility and travel, IPS therefore fills an important part of the identity assurance stack.

Why now?

The timing suggests Fragomen and SICPA are moving quickly from establishing the joint venture to assembling the capabilities needed to compete for digital identity programs.

The strategic logic becomes particularly clear when viewed against developments in Europe.

Under the European Digital Identity framework, every EU Member State is required to provide at least one EU Digital Identity Wallet by the end of 2026, based on common standards intended to enable credentials to work across Member States.

The opportunity extends well beyond building wallets.

An ecosystem has to operate around them, spanning credential issuance and verification, identity proofing, authentication, biometrics, trust services, lifecycle management and integration with organizations that need to accept those credentials.

More than 550 companies and public authorities across 26 EU Member States, along with Norway, Iceland and Ukraine, have participated in six large-scale EUDI Wallet pilots. The pilots cover more than 11 use cases, including government services, banking, mobile driving licences, payments, education credentials, organizational identity and travel.

The opportunity for identity providers therefore sits not only in the wallet itself, but in the infrastructure and workflows required to make trusted credentials usable across organizations and borders.

Workforce mobility is a natural application.

When someone moves between jurisdictions for employment, employers and authorities need to establish identity, verify credentials and determine whether the individual meets relevant employment and immigration requirements. Fragomen already operates within those workflows. SICPA brings trusted digital credentials and wallet infrastructure. IPS adds the biometric layer connecting those credentials to the individual presenting them.

Travel presents a similar interoperability challenge. A passenger’s identity needs to work across airlines, airports, border authorities and governments. SICPA has already participated in IATA digital identity initiatives exploring how digital credentials can support more seamless passenger journeys. IPS adds an established biometric capability for identity verification and authentication within those journeys.

The appointment of Sharma is also significant. The joint venture is not only adding technology; it is adding an executive with more than 25 years of experience working with governments, financial institutions, infrastructure organizations and technology companies on digital identity, biometrics and secure digital credentials.

Taken together, the moves suggest a deliberate strategy: assemble an end-to-end digital identity ecosystem, combine it with domain expertise in mobility and compliance, and position it for government, enterprise and cross-border identity opportunities.

What it means for the digital identity industry

The partnership reflects a broader change underway in digital identity: competition is increasingly shifting from individual products toward integrated ecosystems.

Historically, providers competed within relatively distinct categories. Biometric companies provided biometrics, identity verification companies handled identity proofing, credential providers issued credentials and wallet providers stored them.

Those boundaries are becoming less distinct as governments and enterprises seek combinations of identity proofing, biometrics, credential issuance, authentication, wallets, interoperability and lifecycle management.

The Fragomen-SICPA-IPS combination illustrates that shift.

Fragomen contributes legal, regulatory and global mobility expertise together with established enterprise workflows. SICPA contributes secure credentialing, sovereign infrastructure and government experience. IPS contributes biometric identity verification, authentication and identity proofing. Sharma adds digital identity strategy and experience engaging governments and the broader identity ecosystem.

Together, those capabilities create a stronger contender for digital identity programs involving governments, workforce mobility, travel and other high-assurance cross-border transactions.

The broader industry signal is that competitive advantage is increasingly about more than having the best wallet, biometric algorithm or identity verification API in isolation. It is about connecting those technologies and domain expertise into an ecosystem capable of solving an end-to-end identity problem.

Less than two months after its formation, the Fragomen-SICPA joint venture is beginning to show how it intends to compete. The IPS collaboration fills an important technology gap, while the combination of mobility expertise, trusted credential infrastructure and biometrics gives the venture the foundations of an end-to-end digital identity offering.

The technology pieces are coming together quickly. The next question is where Fragomen and SICPA deploy them first.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Fragomen | Idemia Public Security | identity proofing | identity verification | SICPA