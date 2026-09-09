France expands digital identity access in overseas territories

France Titres has launched a new process that makes it easier for French nationals in French Polynesia, New Caledonia, and Wallis and Futuna to certify their France Identité digital identity.

The new system allows users to update the app and generate a secure QR code, which can be validated at a local town hall. Once scanned, the digital identity is activated directly in the app.

“This new process is of great importance as it ensures that every French national, no matter where they live in the world, can fully take advantage of certified digital identity,” said Julie Mercier, director of France Titres.

The process requires the latest biometric ID card with fingerprint biometrics recorded, an NFC‑enabled smartphone and proof of adulthood. Validation takes 24 to 48 hours, with full activation completed within a week. Previously, French citizens outside mainland France had to rely on FranceConnect or postal procedures, which were not always available, to certify.

The timing was significant as it came ahead of the June 2026 elections in New Caledonia, where online proxy voting through France Identité will save time for citizens far from polling stations. Users must download or update the France Identité app.

France Identité already has more than four million users. The government mobile app allows citizens to store ID cards, driving licences and vehicle documents on their smartphones. In May, it made its sandbox build available in iOS, allowing early testers to experiment builds on both Android and iOS, and validate end-to-end flows.

The national digital identity app will serve as the country’s EUDI Wallet. The successful validation of Italy-based Namirial for interoperability with France Identité is testament to that, with the “France Identité Ready” badge indicating compliance with the French EUDI Wallet ecosystem and future EU standards.

Article Topics

digital government | digital ID | digital wallets | France | France Identité | government services