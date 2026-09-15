Fujitsu Korea partners with Milipass on defense digital identity project

Palm vein biometrics is getting a significant boost in South Korea as it enters the military domain. Fujitsu Korea has entered a business agreement with the Korea Institute of Information and Information Certification, which operates the military mobile identity platform Milipass.

The deal means they will jointly develop next‑generation digital identity authentication services for defense. The partnership focuses on integrating Fujitsu’s palm vein biometric technology PalmSecure with Milipass’s mobile military ID cards.

The aim is strengthening access control and identity verification across military systems, whilst preparing for broader applications in the public sector. The technology has been deployed in the subway system in other countries, such as the capital of Uzbekistan.

Palm vein biometrics are becoming an increasingly popular biometric identifier that offers greater speed and convenience, compared to fingerprints or facial scans, while a person’s palm veins are highly unique and impossible to replicate.

Milipass currently provides mobile military ID cards and digital identity verification services that link to various defense agency systems. Combining this platform with PalmSecure will deliver a secure and user-friendly solution for military personnel, the companies hope, with the contactless authentication offering the security required for this sector.

Areas of cooperation include developing palm vein authentication services tied to mobile IDs, identifying new projects in defense and public administration, and coordinating joint sales, marketing and technical support.

Fujitsu Korea CEO Park Kyung‑joo said the collaboration would “implement a safe and convenient contactless authentication environment” and support digital transformation in the defense sector. Korea Institute CEO Lee Young‑geol added that combining Milipass with Fujitsu’s technology would enable “safer and more convenient identity verification services” and expand use cases beyond defense.

Fujitsu Korea, the local subsidiary of Fujitsu Japan, provides IT infrastructure, cloud solutions and digital transformation services. The new partnership reflects growing demand for advanced biometric authentication in sensitive sectors such as defense and government.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | Fujitsu | palm biometrics | palm vein authentication | South Korea