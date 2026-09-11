Gabon ramping up digital ID, interoperability infrastructure implementation

Gabon’s government says it is accelerating efforts to move four of its major digital transformation projects, among which are the operationalization of its national digital ID system and a national interoperability infrastructure, from boardroom planning to concrete field implementation.

The information was disclosed recently by the country’s Minister of Digital Economy, Digitalization and Innovation, Mark Alexandre Doumba, as he chaired the sixth session of the steering committee of the eGabon-SIS project and the Gabon Digital initiative.

Gabon Digital is a broader World Bank-supported national digital transformation program launched by the government in November 2024 to modernize the country’s public administration, while eGabon-SIS focuses on modernizing the health sector through a national health information architecture.

During the meeting in Libreville, stakeholders exchanged ideas on how these key projects can pick up the pace, as the government is looking to modernize the civil service database, strengthen governance and improve service delivery.

Apart from the digital ID and interoperability projects, the two other projects being worked on include one to improve the government’s internal messaging system, which would make communication between government institutions more secure and fluid, as well as another which has to do with the country’s Single Master File system aimed at improving the management of the public service payroll.

The government’s digital modernization is also being supported by new infrastructure. This summer, Gabon inaugurated its first Tier III-certified national data center, providing resilient hosting capacity for digital government services and reducing reliance on overseas infrastructure. The facility is expected to support secure public-sector applications as the country expands its digital identity and interoperability platforms.

Doumba said a pilot for the digital public service management system is already in perspective, while there is a plan to introduce the government messaging system before this year runs out, according to state broadcaster Gabon24.

In the course of the exchanges, it emerged that progress has been recorded at different levels regarding the projects, but stakeholders noted the need for efforts to be accelerated to get these programs come to fruition.

In the area of identity, Gabon, in July 2024, launched a new generation national digital ID system, which the government is banking on as a pillar of the ongoing digital transformation drive.

The move in Gabon comes as governments around the continent have been holding discussions on ways of putting in place digital public infrastructure which can enable them effectively deliver services to citizens.

In next door Cameroon, discussions took place recently within the framework of the country’s National Internet Governance Forum, with stakeholders proposing concrete ways of putting in place a national interoperability infrastructure to enable access to digital government services.

Gabon is also looking to partnerships to support its digital transformation agenda. Recently, the country sent a delegation to Rwanda to share notes on how the country can advance its digital government program. This follows a plan to establish a unified digital government platform which it believes will centralize access to public services.

Article Topics

Africa | digital ID | digital ID infrastructure | Gabon | interoperability