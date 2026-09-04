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Gabon turns to Rwanda for digital identity, government expertise

South-South cooperation is emerging as a new pathway for exporting digital public infrastructure expertise across Africa
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  ID for All
Gabon turns to Rwanda for digital identity, government expertise
 

Gabon has reached out to Rwanda for collaboration on the implementation of a digital government ecosystem as the Central African nation seeks to modernize how it delivers public services to citizens.

Delegations of both countries met recently to discuss ways of formalizing the relations, according to information from Rwanda Cooperation, a government agency dedicated to overseeing the country’s South-South initiatives. South-South cooperation is now en vogue in digital infrastructure development, encouraged by initiatives such as the 50-in-5 campaign.

According to the announcement, the Gabonese delegation from the Ministry of Interior, Security and Decentralization was in Kigali for a two-week understudy trip during which members discussed a wide range of issues regarding digital collaboration with Rwanda.

The exchanges were generally about tapping into the host country’s experience in digital transformation, but specifically regarding the digitization of public services.

Apart from digital government, the discussions touched on other issues including artificial intelligence (AI) and digital policies, the digitalization of civil registration and identity services, cybersecurity and data protection, interoperability of services, the digitalization of operations in decentralized government entities, and the general delivery of services online.

Gabon is planning to establish a digital government platform through which citizens can access services in a centralized manner. Some work has already been going on domestically in this regard, and authorities say five government ministries will participate in a pilot that is scheduled to begin in December. Gabon launched its new generation biometric ID in July 2024, and authorities have described the credential as an important pillar in its digital transformation drive. The country also has engagements with Türkiye in the area of digital government and connectivity.

Rwanda already has that experience with its Irembo national government platform which it established in 2015, and now serves as the unified entry point for Rwandans to have access to dozens of public services. Rwanda’s digital public infrastructure is maturing and the government says that is already contributing enormously to the growth of the national economy.

Increasingly, African governments are looking to fellow countries that have already built functioning digital government systems to learn some good practices. Ethiopia is one of those countries being looked up to, with Zambia, Mozambique and Benin among those that have reached out for mentoring given the successes of the country’s Fayda digital ID which now has more than 50 million enrollments.

Rwanda also is increasingly serving as one such reference point too. Apart from Gabon, a delegation from The Gambia was also in Kigali recently to learn some lessons on enhancing digital transformation in the transport sector. These countries were among 18 foreign delegations which Rwanda Cooperation said visited Kigali in the month of August to seek collaboration in several areas including home-grown innovations to drive digital transformation.

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