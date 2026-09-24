Gaza’s digital transformation part of $2.45B recovery plan

The Board of Peace charged with overseeing recovery efforts in Gaza has unveiled a mega recovery agenda estimated at $2.45 billion, covering several programs including digital ID, digital government and connectivity initiatives.

The plan, which was unveiled in New York on September 23, is expected to be implemented within a period of six months.

Digital transformation is among the six major pillars of the recovery blueprint which aims to build several aspects of the Strip and make access to a wide range of services easier for residents.

The unveiled budget will fund 66 programs relating to infrastructure and human development, economic acceleration, legal support, and peace and security.

Under digital transformation, the objective is to strengthen connectivity by relaunching 4G internet coverage, and implement a digital ID system that will facilitate the putting in place of a digital government ecosystem that will streamline administrative processes. Some of the funds will also be spent on digitalizing the education and health sectors, beginning with pilots. The construction of data centers adds a domestic infrastructure layer to the proposed digital government system.

The recovery is part of the implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Comprehensive Peace Plan in Gaza. The roadmap was unveiled by The Board of Peace in July.

This funding development follows previous discussions about the need to build digital ID and digital wallet infrastructure to support Gaza’s reconstruction and financial inclusion efforts. There have also been concerns about the use of biometric verification including the possibility that digital ID infrastructure could become a surveillance mechanism.

Which kind of digital ID for Gaza?

As discussions continue about the nature of the digital ID system for Gaza, the Atlantic Council has weighed with a proposal. It is suggesting a blockchain-powered system that is based on verifiable credentials.

In an analysis published in July, the Council stated that the Strip needs a system that enables individuals to hold cryptographically signed credentials in a digital wallet and be able to present only the information required by a service provider when they need a service.

The digital ID, the foreign policy think tank adds, could also be integrated with financial accounts to ease eKYC and payments. It also puts forward the idea of multi-layered assurance where the digital ID system could support basic verification for lower-risk services, document-based verification for financial transactions, and full biometric verification for high-security applications.

Digital ID as socio-economic recovery tool

The framing of the role of digital public infrastructure in supporting Gaza’s socio-economic recovery reflects the reality in other crisis-ridden countries like Somalia and Sudan where digital ID is considered a crucial factor in their own recovery drives.

In Somalia, the national ID which was launched in 2023 is considered critical to the implementation of the SPRING initiative, a five-year World Bank-funded program designed to strengthen economic resilience and expand access to financial and digitally enabled services.

The SudaPass digital ID system in Sudan, likewise, is being positioned as a key trust-building tool for national recovery, with experts noting its potential to facilitate access to public services, financial inclusion, and social protection for millions of Sudanese.

Article Topics

digital government | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | digital sovereignty | Palestine