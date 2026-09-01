GBG partners with Intellias on identity signals, expands into agentic market with Reach

UK identity firm GBG and software engineering company Intellias have expanded their partnership, with the goal of “expediting and amplifying” how GBG’s data signals reach customers, starting with the gaming and financial services sectors.

A release from the firm notes that the model has already been proven to work: “Intellias helped build Foresight, launched in May 2026, which turns GBG’s 800 million annual identity checks into real-time insight and peer benchmarking, giving fraud, compliance and onboarding teams the context to act with confidence rather than wait for a periodic review.” The cloud-based system has supported high-volume verification journeys during key sporting events like the Super Bowl and the FIFA World Cup.

The partnership has also yielded a conversational AI analytics assistant that allows GBG’s teams to query platform data in natural language. The tool has assisted in consolidating more than 80 identity and fraud modules into GBG Go, GBG’s unified platform.

In expanding the partnership, the two firms promise to deliver “faster, sharper signals” and to “shorten the distance between a signal and a decision.” This will be accomplished by leveraging AI agents to handle repetitive groundwork, freeing up human engineers to concentrate on important product decisions: per the release, Intellias AI Pods, “small teams of product, design and engineering specialists working alongside dedicated AI agents across requirements, architecture, coding, QA and deployment,” are being embedded into GBG’s engineering function.

“GBG is exactly the kind of business our AI Pods model was built for: deep proprietary data, a demanding regulatory environment, and a real ambition to move faster without cutting corners,” says Regina Viadro, SVP digital and president for North America at Intellias.

The roadmap for financial services and gaming includes pre-sales sandbox environments, toolkits and SDKs for embedding GBG Go’s components into existing onboarding processes, and “a richer consumer profile, drawing on additional data sources including GBG’s recently expanded Equifax partnership, plus biometric and mobile signals.”

“Every interaction on our platform is a signal, and our job is to turn it into a decision our customers can act on by the fastest, shortest path possible,” says Gus Tomlinson, chief product and technology officer at GBG.

GBG takes ‘first step in a broader roadmap for GBG for Agents’

GBG has also launched Reach, a new data quality agent designed to enable real-time, policy-driven address verification within agentic workflows. According to a release, it is the first tool in its GBG for Agents portfolio, which addresses the problem of AI agents making decisions based on unverified address data, creating downstream risks across fulfillment, onboarding, and identity workflows.

GBG for Agents and Reach embed trusted decisioning directly into agent-driven workflows, turning GBG’s verification product into “decision-ready signals that provide agents with a consistent output, including a confidence score.” Reach also supports a Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) model, “meaning existing customers can use their current GBG Loqate API key to activate it instantly, without a new procurement cycle or security review.”

“AI agents are going to orchestrate more and more of the identity and location journey – onboarding, checkout, fulfilment, verification, screening – increasingly driven by multi‑agent systems,” says Kartik Venkatesh, head of global innovation at GBG. “But somewhere in that chain, someone still needs to make a trusted decision with real data underneath. That’s where GBG sits, not replacing the agentic journey, powering it.”

“With GBG for Agents, starting with Reach, we’re making our market-leading verification and decisioning capabilities composable, agent-native, and ready to plug into workflows starting today.”

Article Topics

address verification | AI agents | GBG | GBG Go | identity security | onboarding