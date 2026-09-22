Georgia mDL, trucker app hit adoption milestones

Evidence continues to show that uptake increases when digital identity removes a repeated real-world friction point, rather than simply existing as another credential. In Georgia, which has prioritized practical use cases for its digital ID, two digital credentials with clear real-world applications are hitting adoption milestones.

Georgia continues to be at the forefront of mobile driver’s license (mDL) implementation in the U.S. An announcement from the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) says that 800,000 people have added an mDL or digital ID to their mobile wallet since the state launched the program in May 2023, calling it “a significant advancement in digital identity verification within the state.”

DDS Commissioner Angelique B. McClendon says “adding a digital driver’s license to your smartphone wallet offers greater security, convenience and privacy. It’s a smart, practical step for anyone looking to simplify everyday interactions while keeping their license or ID safer, more accessible and always within reach.”

The mDL can be used at select airport Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints, at DDS locations, for age verification when purchasing alcohol at entertainment arenas in the Metro-Atlanta area, and in online app stores. They are also valid for identification during traffic stops.

Port authority builds on app success with FRT access at terminal gates

The Georgia Ports Authority’s GPA Trucker mobile app, which supports biometric login through device face or fingerprint authentication, has also seen a major uptick in adoption. A release from GPA says that, since its roll-out in October 2025, enrollment has grown from fewer than 900 to more than 4,000 users.

The app helps truckers by mapping their location against pinned container positions, making navigation of the port area more efficient. It also sends push notifications when digital gate transaction tickets are issued reducing the need for paper documents at terminal gates.

GPA CEO Griff Lynch says the goal is to make it easier and faster for truck drivers to get in and out. “We’re happy to see the trucking community using the app to streamline the driver experience. Truckers are our front-line customers. Faster turn times for them make our entire port operation more productive.”

The GPA is also rolling out facial recognition for expedited gate access at its Garden City Terminal gates. The rollout, which starts with all inbound lanes at Gate 3, follows a successful trial of facial recognition. The ultimate goal is to roll out facial recognition technology at all gates.

Per the release, drivers who have enrolled in the system no longer need to present TWIC cards at lanes equipped with facial recognition.

Georgia Ports has not publicly identified the access gate facial recognition provider, which is separate from the app. But procurement records show the system was required to integrate with the port’s existing Avigilon Unity access control platform.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | Georgia | mDL (mobile driver's license) | mobile app