Germany unveils national EUDI wallet ‘d-you’

Berlin has taken the wraps off its official European Digital Identity (EUDI) wallet. Branded d‑you, the wallet will allow citizens to store and use digital versions of IDs, driver’s licences and other documents on their smartphones when it launches January 2, 2027.

The Federal Ministry for Digital and State Modernization described the design as emphasizing user control and trust, with the logo featuring a hand to symbolize self‑determination and a wallet to represent safe storage.

“With d‑you, we are developing a digital application that offers real added value, puts people at the center and creates trust,” said Federal Digital Minister Karsten Wildberger. “The German EUDI wallet is user-friendly and secure, creates transparency and control over one’s own data and works everywhere in Europe.”

At launch, around 40 partners from business, science and public administration will provide services through the wallet. The services include age verification, legally binding contracts and online bank account opening. A full list of launch partners — which includes EON, Vodafone, city and state governments — can be found here.

The app will be voluntary, free, and compliant with EU technical standards, storing data encrypted on the user’s device rather than in the cloud. The wallet is Germany’s implementation of the EU‑wide EUDI Wallet framework, under which each member state must provide at least one interoperable digital identity wallet. The wallets are designed to work across Europe, enabling users to present verified digital credentials across participating countries.

EUDI Wallet consortia including APTITUDE and WE BUILD are bringing together governments, technology providers and other organizations to test interoperability and real-world use cases across Europe. An EU-funded research project, TrustED, is separately examining how privacy, user control and trust can be preserved as the EUDI Wallet ecosystem moves into deployment.

Ukraine is also participating in the APTITUDE consortium developing the EUDI Wallet ecosystem. Its Ministry of Digital Transformation says the country is testing Diia identity documents, driver’s licences and other digital credentials against EUDI specifications, with plans to integrate EUDI Wallet functionality directly into Diia. Ukraine says its experience operating digital documents at scale is helping inform the wider European rollout.

Officials said the German wallet will expand gradually after launch, with new features and evidence types added over time. The source code has been published to reinforce transparency and trust. “An ecosystem is emerging around d-you that enables new applications, more innovative business models and more efficient administrative services,” Wildberger added.

Article Topics

APTITUDE consortium | d‑you | digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Germany | interoperability