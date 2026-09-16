GLEIF appoints eMudhra Validation Agent to strengthen corporate identity trust

Bengaluru-based digital ID provider eMudhra will use its existing customer identification, authentication and onboarding channels to help organizations obtain and maintain Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs).

GLEIF has appointed eMudhra as a Validation Agent for Legal Entity Identifier India Limited (LEIL). eMudhra will provide the access and onboarding channel, while LEIL will continue to handle formal LEI issuance and maintenance.

An LEI is a unique 20-character code that identifies a legally distinct organization. It links the entity to verified reference information such as its official name and registration details, and enables it to be identified consistently across financial markets, payment systems and cross-border transactions.

GLEIF has been expanding the role of LEIs beyond financial services as it pushes organizational identity into broader digital trust and data ecosystems.

eMudhra joins more than 20 Validation Agents operating accross different markets. Validation Agent use existing customer identification and onboarding processes to help organizations obtain and maintain LEIs in cooperation with accredited LEI issuers.

According to the announcement, the partnership will enable eMudhra to integrate LEI application and renewal into its existing Know Your Customer (KYC), digital signature, and public key infrastructure (PKI) customer onboarding workflows, all with the objective of reducing the need for organizations to undergo separate checks across different services.

The integration could also support the adoption of Verifiable LEIs (vLEIs), cryptographically secure digital credentials designed to provide automated, machine-readable organizational verification across international supply chains, financial transactions, and regulatory submissions.

Speaking after the appointment, GLEIF CEO, Alexandre Kech, said “welcoming eMudhra as a Validation Agent will help meet increasing demand for the LEI in India and internationally, supporting regulatory compliance and promoting market-led innovation.”

Director of LEIL, Nand Kishore, commented that the selection of eMudhra advances their objective of “enabling organizations to fulfil their identity verification requirements seamlessly.” “This integration strengthens our validation framework and reinforces our commitment to data quality, transparency, and strict adherence to the regulatory standards.”

The appointment reflects a broader shift in digital identity from verifying individuals to establishing trusted, reusable identity for legal entities such as companies and financial institutions.

eMudhra, which is a certified MOSIP system integrator, has spoken in the past about how organizations can use PKI-based authentication to establish trusted identity for users.

Article Topics

eMudhra | GLEIF | KYB | KYC | Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) | verifiable credentials