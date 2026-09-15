Google rolls out age inference in Canada

Google is trying out an age assurance strategy in Canada for its YouTube platform. However, it has opted not for privacy preserving age assurance technology certified against international standards – but rather for its own machine learning-based age profiling system.

Google calls it “age estimation,” though it is more properly classified as age inference, and even then only tenuously; ISO/IEC 27566-1, which covers age assurance systems, specifies that true age inference must be “based on verified information.”

Google’s system uses machine learning to “interpret a variety of signals already associated with a user’s account, such as the types of information a user has searched for or the categories of videos they’ve watched on YouTube. These signals help us determine whether a user is likely over or under the age of 18.”

In a post, the company will automatically apply age-appropriate protections for users it determines to be under 18, including “Digital Wellbeing tools” such as “reminders to take a break and go to bed”; disabling personalized ads and restricting age-sensitive ad categories; and blocking minors from accessing apps restricted to adults on Google Play.

However, this method does not offer a conclusion based on what most would consider “verified information.” Google’s analysis of search and watch histories does not offer the same certainty as a verified database – and in one not-so-dim light, this looks like just another opportunity for Google to collect more data about its users.

Being geared toward a Canadian audience, Google’s statement is deferential, polite and friendly. It insists its profiling tech was designed with user privacy in mind: “it minimizes the need to collect additional data and ensures we are not sharing granular user information with apps and websites unnecessarily.”

However, it cannot resist casting a little shade at regulators in general – nor spreading the liability around for everyone to share. “While some would like a system that imposes a universal arbiter of age,” it says, “we believe that liability and responsibility rest with every service owner – the developer, the publisher, the app creator – because they know their users and services best.”

Notably, users who believe they have been incorrectly identified as underage can appeal by perfoming age verifciation by uploading a photo of their government ID or a selfie. The company does not specify if it performs this verification process in-house, or outsources it to a third party provider.

Google’s ML-based system has been implemented in the U.S., where a petition calling on YouTube to turn it off accrued 100,000 signatures. In July of 2025, the company said it had “used this approach in other markets for some time.”

The company also pointed to the would-be inference system when it was trying to argue its way out of being included in Australia’s Social Media Minimum Age Act. That effort also involved enlisting beloved children’s entertainers The Wiggles to shout down the age assurance law.

That said, it has been proactive in rolling out its Play Age Signals API, which uses an age range declared by an adult at the time of device registration to curate and limit content for age-appropriate experiences.

Canada recently tabled legislation that would see it follow Australia, the UK and Europe in imposing age restrictions on social media platforms and put protections on AI chatbots.

Article Topics

age inference | Google | Google Play Age Signals | machine learning | YouTube