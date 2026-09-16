Hiring fraud numbers make the case for end-to-end identity assurance: HYPR

New research from HYPR shows that when it comes to hiring fraud, most of the detection work is still being done by people, not security systems, as deepfakes and AI-assisted fraud make it easier to pass security screening. Moreover, many HR professionals see hiring fraud as something that surely couldn’t happen to them – even though it already has.

HYPR’s 2026 State of HR Identity Fraud Detection report finds that 98 percent of HR leaders have encountered candidate fraud and 96 percent say they can detect it. It also shows that 68 percent of hiring fraud cases identified are uncovered by “human observation and intuition” after bypassing initial screening.

The key issue lies in the gap created between approval at screening, and detection. The report says that, “when fraud escapes the pre-hire detection, which occurs in 42 percent of cases, it is rarely caught quickly: less than 3 percent are flagged the same day. Nearly a third surface within one to three days, 45 percent require four to six days, and 20 percent go undetected for up to three weeks.”

“By the time a red flag is raised, the fraudulent hire has already been provisioned with corporate credentials and internal network access.” Factoring in an average of four to six days to detect fraudulent hires, that means 98 percent of fake hires may have potentially already received active corporate credentials and enough access to do significant damage.

Oh, it can happen to you: industry ‘blind’ to fraudulent worker problem

HYPR emphasizes the risk in “relying on untested assumptions rather than verified data.” To begin, it says, believe your own eyes: “nearly the entire profession has already lived through the failure state they believe won’t happen to them.”

In a release, Bojan Simic, CEO of HYPR, adds that “human intuition is not a security control. Sceptics might point to low reported numbers, but the lack of purpose-built verification technology means the industry is simply blind to the problem; there are vastly more fraudulent workers embedded in organizations than current data reflects.”

There’s no more pretending that the status quo is working. According to HYPR’s recent State of Passwordless Identity Assurance Report, 65 percent of organizations now deploy identity verification tools, but most restrict their scope, reaching just 28 percent of employees on average. Across all enterprise identity-based attacks, automated tools catch barely half of threats at 53 percent.

Push for continuous identity assurance expands to HR, IT

HYPR makes the case that “a process that catches fraud at every different stage isn’t really a security funnel – it’s a set of disconnected checks operating in silos.”

“Because no single stage reliably stops candidate fraud, clearing an earlier stage offers no guarantee of identity assurance.” This applies especially away from high-risk friction points like account creation and high-risk transactions, in the transition point in which candidate screening (an HR responsibility) switches to access management (overseen by IT Security teams).

Closing this enterprise gap, the report says, “demands treating identity assurance as one thread – verified at the offer stage, carried into onboarding, and continuously authenticated for as long as the individual holds access.”

Article Topics

AI fraud | deepfake detection | fraud prevention | HYPR | identity assurance