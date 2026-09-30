Hong Kong age assurance plan for social media, AI will draw on international examples

The government of Hong Kong is the latest to pursue online safety regulations intended to protect minors from the potential harms of social media and chatbot AI.

A government notice quotes Secretary for Justice Paul Lam, who says Hong Kong will take a “multi-pronged approach,” which could include legislative, administrative and educational measures – and present a potential for biometric age assurance technology.

Lam also says the government will look at how other countries have approached the issue.

“We have to consult overseas experience because we are all aware that in other jurisdictions, some rules and regulations have already been introduced to regulate the use of AI by minors,” he says.

But, he says, the content of those various rules and regulations varies considerably. “So what we have to do is to study the content of those overseas experiences and analyse to what extent they are effective.”

The government will convene a task force, to be led by the Department of Justice, focused on designing a plan that will serve the specific needs of Hong Kong. This will include a public consultation.

“We have hard law on the one hand; we have soft law, guidelines and codes of conduct, those sorts of things,” Lam says, as reported in the South China Morning Post. “And then we have education, propaganda, public relations. There are many options, and they are not mutually exclusive. They may run in parallel.”

A touch of Australia’s SMMA, a sprinkling of the UK’s OSA

Hong Kong’s case shows the global age assurance program evolving into a stage in which nations exploring measures have reference models on which to build, giving them the kind of second mover’s advantage that, for instance, has factored into the development of Africa’s digital identity ecosystem. Australia broke the ground on social media regulations in December 2025. Since then, governments in every corner of the globe have taken the cue, pursuing their own models with specific policy priorities. As such, the policy menu has expanded, allowing a country like Hong Kong to peruse the regulatory options before ordering.

It is also a further example of Asia’s embrace of age assurance in a growing variety of flavors.

The continent has been quick to move on regulations, seeing governments experiment with different combinations of tools including age restrictions, mandatory age assurance, parental consent, platform liability, digital identity integration and privacy-centric verification.

Hong Kong’s case, however, is unique, given its status as a Special Administrative Region of China, which has its own ideas about the internet. Lam says he is not concerned about potential infringement on individual rights “because the purpose is not to restrict any sort of freedom.”

He believes the risk warrants quick action. “We are only aiming at protecting our children to ensure that they will not be exposed to risks,” Lam says. “In particular, the type of risk that I am sure everyone would agree contains undesirable elements, for example, pornographic materials, ideas that incite children to resort to violence.”

“Legal reform often covers a wide scope and really takes time. But we cannot wait, and we understand that it is better if it is done faster.”

Bout pits safety against privacy, urgency against slow policymaking

The situation shows a number of major forces in the age assurance debate colliding with one another. Political urgency clashes with the slow pace of regulation. And the intent to make the internet more appropriate for kids runs into the risk of legislation being used as an excuse for governments to exercise more control. Hong Kong’s independence from Beijing is not what it once was, and China has already shown itself willing to impose unwanted restrictions on its territory.

Hong Kong, then, faces an additional challenge in designing its regulatory regime: how to differentiate it from a controlling parent with a mass surveillance habit, a poor human rights record and a preference for authoritarian rule.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | chatbots | data privacy | Hong Kong | legislation | regulation | social media