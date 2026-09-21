Hong Kong, Singapore expand facial recognition for in-vehicle border clearance

Hong Kong will launch an automated clearance pilot for cross‑border private cars at the Hong Kong‑Zhuhai‑Macao Bridge in December. Drivers and passengers would clear immigration without leaving their vehicles using a face biometrics system.

John Lee Ka‑chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, announced the scheme in his policy address alongside the city’s first Five‑Year Plan.

The Immigration Department will deploy facial recognition and AI systems at the checkpoint. Multiple cameras will scan and validate the identities of all occupants in real time against an AI search algorithm, eliminating the need for physical documents. The first phase will apply to pre‑registered Hong Kong permanent residents.

Currently, passengers must disembark to process immigration separately from drivers, often causing delays during peak travel periods. The new system will streamline clearance and reduce congestion.

Ringo Lee Yiu‑pui of the China Hong Kong Automobile Association called it a humane upgrade, particularly for families with elderly passengers, reported The Standard. He also urged clear appeal mechanisms for failed verifications.

Lawmaker Rock Chen Chung‑nin said the project aligns with calls for contactless border checks and will ease frontline workloads. Fellow legislator Adrian Pedro Ho King‑hong added that replication at other busy crossings could further integrate travel across China’s Greater Bay Area.

Hong Kong is also preparing to open the redeveloped Huanggang Port, potentially as early as October 12. Security Secretary Chris Tang Ping‑keung said testing has gone smoothly but system calibration continues, with adjustments to multi‑clearance kiosks and five‑in‑one vehicle inspection lanes using facial recognition. Camera angles may be fine‑tuned to optimize traffic flow, he added.

The Five‑Year Plan also sets goals to extend operating hours at land boundary control points. Tang said discussions with mainland counterparts include expanding 24‑hour service at Shenzhen Bay Port and adjusting hours at Heung Yuen Wai/Liantang Port to better serve students and cross‑boundary travelers.

Singapore fully deploys facial recognition at border checkpoint

Facial recognition has been enabled at all 80 automated arrival and departure lanes at a busy checkpoint in Singapore.

The Tuas Checkpoint has fully deployed facial recognition for motorcyclists and pillion riders, allowing them to clear immigration faster, as of September 18, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The facial recognition feature can be used by residents and long-term pass holders of Singapore as well as foreign visitors who have previously entered the country. First-time foreign visitors and travelers using a different passport than their last visit must use manual immigration lanes.

The ICA is expanding its new automated system from an initial 18 motorcycle arrival lanes at Woodlands Checkpoint on March 31 to all 70 arrival and departure motorcycle lanes. The biometric system at Woodlands Checkpoint cuts motorcycle clearance from 30 seconds down to 20 seconds.

Singapore is rolling out in-car biometric clearance for all vehicles at its land borders, alongside new AI systems to automate immigration processing.

Article Topics

biometrics | border security | contactless biometrics | facial recognition | Hong Kong | Singapore